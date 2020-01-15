Obituary for Mary Madeline Dopart

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Madeline (Silveira) Dopart passed away on January 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Bristol at the age of 98. She was born on July 28, 1921, in Middletown to the late Manuel D. and Mary Soares Silveira.

Mary was married in 1946 to the late Victor R. Dopart Sr. of Fall River, MA until his passing in 1978. She was a seamstress and worked with her husband who owned and operated Dopart and Sons Upholstering in Newport. She also was a seamstress at the tailor shop on the Newport Naval Base during World War II.

Mary was a resident in Portsmouth for almost 64 years, previously living in Newport. She was a member of St. Barnabas Church and the St. Barnabas Guild. She was a member and past president of the Portuguese American Women’s Civic League in Newport and a member of the Middletown Senior Center. She loved playing bingo, bowling, dancing, crocheting and making afghans for her family and fundraisers. Spending time with her family and cooking special Sunday dinners gave her much joy. She loved making wedding cakes and huge Gingerbread Houses at Christmastime, one of her Gingerbread Houses was featured on the front page of the Newport Daily News. She baked cookies every week for her daughter’s customers at Sydney’s Salon. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, canning her vegetables and making her own jelly and jams.

She leaves her 7 children; Rita Carbone (Todd) Portsmouth, Victor Dopart Jr. (Judy) Riverside, Arlene Lombardi (Cal) Exeter, Valerie Barrows (David) Tiverton, Stephen Dopart (Colleen) Portsmouth, Bruce Dopart Middletown, Mary Paiva (Antonio) Portsmouth. 14 Grandchildren: Victor, Wayne, Detra, Robin, Sasha, Frederick, Kerri, Kara, Courtney, Charlotte, Antonio, Ryan, Sydney, Mason. 22 Great-Grandchildren: Logan, Fallon, Joseph, Ryan, Deonna, Peter, Brett, Lucas, Sofia, Dylan, Frederick, Valerie, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Jacob, Lane, Alexzander, Zachory, Xzavier, Izaiah, Samantha and Brandon. 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren: Jaela, Lukus and David. Her siblings Agnes Pasquale and Manuel Silveira both of Middletown and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Victor, her parents, her siblings Joseph, Anna, John and her very young siblings Helen (3y) and infants Anna and Antone.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3:30 to 7:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 am in the Connors Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

