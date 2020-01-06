Obituary for Mary Frances (Souza) Silvia

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary Frances (Souza) Silvia, 90, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 2, 2020.

Mary was born on April 28, 1929, in Newport, RI to the late Joseph Souza and the late Mary (Barella) Souza. Mary was the wife of the late John P. Silvia.

Mary worked as a pastry chef for many years, but is more recognized now for her role as the Bingo Caller at the Middletown Senior Center.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Barbara Coleman of Portsmouth and Cynthia Williams of Pensacola, FL, her grandchildren, Roberta Robella and Bryce Williams, and her great grandchildren, Elena Jestings and James Jestings.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Martin and Dorothy Amado.

A private burial service will take place at the Newport Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Senior Center Bingo Activities, 670 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.