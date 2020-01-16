Obituary for Helen (Styczenski) Arruda

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Helen (Styczenski) Arruda, 94, formerly of Paquin Lane, Middletown, died on January 15, 2020, at St. Clare Home in Newport. She was the wife of the late John S. Arruda.

Born on February 1, 1925, in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Styczenski and Carolyn (Ludwin) Styczenski. She and John met in Fall River and began a devoted relationship until his passing in 2001. As a young mother, she was dedicated to her children, and later in life she continued that care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After her children were grown, Helen worked for several years at the Newport Motor Inn but soon found a rewarding career working with Manpower Inc on the Newport Naval Base. She retired from Manpower Inc after 25 years.

She is survived by her children, James Arruda and his wife Kathleen of Carmel, IN and Carol Rosa of Portsmouth, her grandchildren, Kenneth J. Rosa, Laurie Rosa, Matthew Rosa, Susan Dine and Nancy Cho and her great grandchildren Savanna Rosa, McKenna Rosa, Chace Buldoc, Matthew D. Rosa, Allie Dine, Abby Dine, Nina Cho, and Elaine Cho. She also leaves a dear friend and her “second daughter” Kathy Shorey.

She was the sister of the late Mary Simons and mother-in-law of the late Kenneth Rosa.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 9:30 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. A private burial will take place at the Newport Memorial Park, Vaucluse Ave, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Clare Home, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840.