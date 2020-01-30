Obituary for Donna Rosalie Loomis

Donna Rosalie Loomis, 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 26, 2020, in Portsmouth.

Donna was born on December 20, 1930, in Seattle, WA, to the late John Jenkins and the late Daytona Redmond.

She earned her professional Music Education degree from the University of Oregon, as a Soprano, and went on to teach music, as well as sing in the Chorus of Westerly. Her grandson, Jordan has picked up that legacy and is now singing in the Chorus of Westerly as well. Music was always near and dear to her heart, and her children and grandchildren have inherited that love of music.

Donna earned her Master’s of Education at The University of Rhode Island, and went on to teach Middle School for over 35 years in South Kingstown. Many of her students were still in touch, and teaching was the love of her life. Since her retirement 25 years ago she’s enjoyed a full life of family, friends, reading and travel.

She will be remembered as a great Mom, teacher, “Gammy”, and great “Gigi”.

Donna is survived by her children Chace E. Loomis and his wife, Dale of Saunderstown and Lisa Loomis Ashton of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Kady Morgan Hall, Reilly Owen Loomis, Jordan Tyler Ashton, Bradley Somerville Loomis, Madison Mae Eufrazio, and her great-granddaughter Sofaïa Sage Morgan.

Services for Donna will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Chorus of Westerly – George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891, or https://tickets.chorusofwesterly.org/donations.