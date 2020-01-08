Obituary for Brenda M. Finn

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Brenda M. (Collins) Finn of Newport, RI wife of the late John F. Finn passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 77.

She leaves behind a daughter, Tara Barlow and granddaughter Anastasia Barlow of Newport, a sister, Elizabeth A. Nelson of Middletown, RI along with several nieces and nephews.

Born in Newport, RI on March 20, 1942 to the late James A. and Elizabeth (Wetherell) Collins. A 1963 graduate of Salve Regina College, she worked as a librarian at the Naval War College, the Redwood Library & Athenaeum and Newport Public Libraries.

- Advertisement -

Brenda was a member of Gooseberry Beach, the Newport Art Museum and Redwood Library & Athenaeum. Brenda was predeceased by her brother, James A. Collins Jr.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Village House, Newport Hospital and Hope Hospice.

At Brenda’s request, services are respectfully omitted. Donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the Village House Nursing Center, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840 and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904.