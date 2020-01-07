Obituary for Ann (Towle) Dolbashian

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ann Dolbashian (Towle), 86, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Dolbashian. Born in Cranston, RI, she was the daughter of Gwendolyn (Dawley) and Kenneth Towle. Ann was a resident of Portsmouth, RI, from 1947 until she moved to Tockwotton in 2017.



A graduate of Rogers High School in 1951, Ann went on to Middlebury College, graduating with a bachelor of arts in education/mathematics in 1955. She received her bachelor of arts degree in music from RI College in 1998. Ann taught school in Portsmouth from 1955-1957. In 1979, she joined the Raytheon Company as a software librarian until her retirement in 1993. A musician and organist for nearly 60 years, Ann served as the music director/organist at St. Mary’s Church in Portsmouth and the United Congregational Church in Middletown. In 2003, she was installed as a Commissioned Minister of Music for the UCC Conference of RI. She was also a Corporator of the Bank of Newport, where she was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1985. She served as a board member for Middletown’s Child and Family Services, and was a past President and long-time board member of the Portsmouth Free Public Library.



Ann is survived by her children, Felice Billups (Tom Billups), Kenneth Dolbashian (Lisa Pritchard), and David Dolbashian (Kimberly Dolbashian). Ann also leaves behind three grandchildren: Moriah Billups, Kai Dolbashian, and Oona Pritchard. Ann is also survived by her sister, Beverly Hall (Towle).



Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 10:30 am in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, RI.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if donations are made to the RI Alzheimer’s Association, c/o David M. Dolbashian, 70 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 300, Warwick, RI 02888



