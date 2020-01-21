Obituary for Albert M. Papineau

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Albert “Jim” Papineau, 78, of Portsmouth passed away on January 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Jim was born on April 25, 1941, in Newport RI, to the late Albert M. Papineau and the late Irene (Reed) Papineau.



Jim grew up in Island Park. He worked for Raytheon, Portsmouth Fire Department and Public Works, Sheraton Islander on Goat Island and the Diocese of Providence at All Saints Academy. He made a name for himself with his woodworking skills. Nothing was more important to Jim than family and music. His passion was playing the drums and harmonica the most. In his spare time he loved flea-marketing, fishing, bird-watching and most of all spending time with his grandkids and listening to his favorite bands at Tremblay’s and Art’s Tavern.



Jim is survived by his children, Samantha Lancaster and her husband Mark of Portsmouth, Russell Papineau of Portsmouth, Estelle Papineau of South Carolina, and Martha Papineau of Middletown, his siblings, George Papineau, Barbara O’Donnell, Regina Lapointe, Crystal Silvia, and Judy Papineau, all of Tiverton, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Alan Papineau, and his siblings, Walter Papineau, Marion Catanzaro, and Irene “Pinky” Clark.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM, in St. Anthony’s Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth.



Donations in his memory may be made to Boys Town New England, Inc., 58 Flanagan Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

