NUWC Division Newport selects head of Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department

The following is a story by Public Affairs Office, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. It originally appeared here.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employee Denise Brown has been selected as the head of the Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department.

Brown, a resident of Exeter, Rhode Island, will lead Division Newport’s efforts toward assessing, informing, developing, influencing and shaping U.S. Navy investment in undersea warfare (USW), conducting continuous strategic assessment through full spectrum USW community engagement, awareness and influence.

Most recently, Brown served as the senior Division Newport technical representative for PEO Submarines and Team Submarine advising the NAVSEA executive director, undersea integration/chief technology officer (CTO). Forward leaning, she has been driving change by directing USW CTO staff efforts to evolve the science and technology (S&T) strategic guidance and objectives, manage the S&T portfolio, evaluate portfolio health and develop technology roadmaps for the future submarines.

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Brown began her career at Division Newport in 1984 as a submarine combat system programmer in Division Newport’s Combat Systems Department, designing combat system display screens focused on end-user interoperability. She served as a Division Newport field team representative to the Submarine Squadron Twelve, Tactical Development Group and then became a warfare analyst in the Undersea Warfare Mission Engineering and Analysis Department. In 2004, she served as the senior research engineer at Applied Research Lab at Pennsylvania State University. She returned to Division Newport in 2011, as branch head, Systems Analysis and Simulation Studies, and then served as branch head for Signal Processing and Analysis in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.

Brown received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York. She has more than 30 years of experience in planning, developing, managing and executing large-scale USW simulations, and leading warfare analyses to assess emerging USW technologies, warfare systems and missions.

NUWC Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Captain Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.