Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News #109: 2020 Winter Lecture Series Begins

We love to learn in every season!



Today, Thursday, January 30th, Jim Donohue, the Curator of Historic Landscapes & Horticulture at the Preservation Society of Newport County, launches the 2020 Winter Lecture Series in Newport.



Mr. Donohue will share the story of the landscape rehabilitation at The Breakers Mansion, ongoing over the past year. His presentation, “Restoring the Landscape: The Breakers Serpentine Path,” will provide attendees with an overview of the ambitious Serpentine Path project. This project is slated for completion by the end of summer 2020.



This presentation will be hosted at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 12 noon. Advance registration required. Members: $5/General Public $10. Info & Registration: NewportMansions.org; 401/847-1000, ext. 178.

TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS ARE THE FACE OF NEWPORT: Check the schedules listed below and get familiar with the long list of exciting upcoming events during the year ahead. Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.

2020 is here and we’re ready to go!

___________________________________________________________________

REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT THESE CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS



▪ GUIDED TOURS CONTINUE WEEKDAYS AT THE BREAKERS & THE ELMS

▪ FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL

▪ MARCH 14, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE ▪ A FREE EVENT

▪ JUNE 15, 2020 ▪ “FOUR FAITHS TOUR” BEGINS FOR THE SUMMER ▪ [SEE: 4FAITHS.ORG]

▪ JUNE 24-28, 2020 – U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE ▪ FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

———————————————————————————————–

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS

▪ The National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is closed for renovations, now through April 2020.

▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening in April 2020.

▪ Marble House is currently closed for a deep cleaning. It will re-open on February 14, 2020.

▪ The Chinese Tea House at Marble House is closed for the winter. Re-opening on March 1, 2020.



TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK: EXUDE FRIENDLINESS!

The number one personal quality for successful tour guides is FRIENDLINESS.



Apart from a passion for people, this is the most valuable asset you can bring to your work as a tour guide or greeter.



Your sociability, warmth, and positive attitude toward visitors, co-workers, and supervisors will set the tone for your success in this work.

END NOTE

Each week in this column we share tips and strategies for planning,

marketing, and providing quality guest services. If you have a suggestion,

please send it along to kennethproudfoot@hotmail.com.

We’ll share it with all our readers. And you. Thanks!



On Preservation



Preservation represents commitment to remembering the past and

preparing for a sustainable future.

The benefits of historic preservation and energy conservation

are often overlooked because they come to societies as a whole over time

rather than directly and immediately benefiting a developer or property owner.



-The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation

JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ▪ ▪ BEGIN YOUR SEARCH!

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



2020 IS HERE! Now is the best time to research jobs, start making connections, and seeking employment for the upcoming Spring and Summer seasons.



Cruise ship season is coming, beginning in May!

If you want a job with the land-based tour companies greeting cruise ship passengers, don’t wait! Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the upcoming seasons’ seasonal job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 work on harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



SIGHTSAILING ▪ WATERFRONT DESK RESERVATIONS & SALES

Front Desk positions are available at the Sightsailing waterfront, open-air pavilion on Bowen’s Wharf. This work requires a friendly, helpful and confident person who can enthusiastically explain the different boats and tours offered. Other duties include responding to email inquiries, answering the phone, check-in of guests who have already purchased tickets or charters, run the cash register, balance the cash drawer, and complete end of day reports; plus, occasional light office and marketing tasks. Info: 401/849-3333; sightsailing.com



Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.

Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org

This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org

This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org

VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

For continuous and updated job listings, please go to www.whatsupnewp.com.

———————————————————————————-

WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!



BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE

The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org



SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: WINTER SCHEDULE

Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org



CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS



NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA

Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com



NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF

Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



NOW THROUGH APRIL 2020 – PAST TO PRESENT: POWER & SPEED WITH STYLE – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

The new exhibit — Past To Present: Power & Speed With Style — features old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



TODAY THRU JANUARY 31, 2020 – RHODE ISLAND HOTEL WEEK

Rhode Island’s first hotel week is a great opportunity to treat oneself to a stay in one of RI’s top hotels! This is a great time to take advantage of amazing savings at one or more of Rhode Island’s new, historic and distinguished hotels across the state. This 14-day promotion from January 18-31, 2020, features flat rates of just $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night for hotels that typically charge upwards of $500 per night! Info: hotelweekri.com



THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020 – 2020 WINTER LECTURE SERIES – 12 NOON — ROSECLIFF

Jim Donahue opens the Preservation Society of Newport County’s 2020 winter lecture series with “Restoring the Landscape: The Breakers Serpentine Path,” at 12 noon on January 30. $5 Members / $10 General Public. Details and registration at: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM

This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – EMERGING SCHOLARS COLLOQUIUM – ISAAC BELL HOUSE – 9 AM – 3 PM

The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering its second annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust. Join this event on February 8 at Isaac Bell House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a daylong speaker series featuring new research by young scholars. A box lunch is included with registration. PSNC & DAT Members: $30. General Public: $40. Students: $5. Contact emarchi@newportmansions.org or 401-847-1000 x178 for more information.



FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 – NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL – CITY WIDE

Winter extravaganza featuring numerous events for the entire family. Includes the annual Chili Cook-Off, the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, and the Princess Party. Schedule and Information: 401/847-7666; newportwinterfestival.com



FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020 – NEWPORT BURGER BENDER

This is an annual contest pitting the best restaurants of Newport County against each other to produce the best burger. The 2019 winner was La Forge Casino Restaurant. The Bellevue Avenue restaurant’s “Winterburger” was comprised of an 8 oz. ground brisket blend patty topped with signature slow-braised short rib, baby arugula, cheddar and smoked bacon-cranberry jam on a toasted brioche bun. Join the fun this year! Info: discovernewport.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MARCH▪APRIL▪MAY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF

The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com



MARCH 1-31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH

A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: (401) 847-8671

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM

One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER

Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 – BECOMING VANDERBILT – AN EXHIBITION AT ROSECLIFF

The new exhibit coincides with a year celebrating women – wherein four of the city’s most famous women have a spotlight shined upon them. Here you will meet philanthropist Alice Vanderbilt (The Breakers) and her daughter Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, an artist, patron and museum founder, along with Alva Vanderbilt Belmont whose tireless efforts on behalf of getting the vote for women led to the passage of the 19th amendment (1920), and Alva’s daughter, Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan, whose great benevolence and gifts enriched so many. This exhibit opens at Rosecliff on Saturday, March 28th. It will run through November 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON

The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 11- MAY 10, 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

APRIL 13, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 11, 2020 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 – SATURDAY, APRIL 18 – THE NEWPORT SYMPOSIUM: MOVERS, SHAKERS, & MAKERS

Opening Reception and Lecture at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Daily Programs at the Newport Marriott and Preservation Society of Newport County sites. Gala Dinner on Saturday Night (by separate ticket). Info & registration at 401-847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 20-26, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest. Recurring daily. 7:00 PM. FREE (Trolley Tour $15). Location: Newport Elks Lodge (141 Pelham Street, Newport).

Info: (401) 239-2045.

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

SATURDAY APRIL 25, 2020 – 35TH ANNUAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION CONFERENCE – CCRI KNIGHT CAMPUS

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) and partners will take you Back to the Future, for Rhode Island’s 35th Annual Historic Preservation Conference, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Our headquarters for this year’s event is CCRI’s Knight Campus in Warwick. The historic tour list includes: Governor Francis Farms, Garden City, Ira Rakatansky’s residential architecture, Pontiac, Apponaug, Clouds Hill Museum, Brayton Cemetery, Knight Estate, and the magnificent Knight Campus megastructure. Registration will open at preservationconferenceri.com in early March.

MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF

Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

___________________________________________________________________________________



SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – HOME OPENER – NEWPORT GULLS BASEBALL TEAM

2020 marks 20 Years of the Newport Gulls in the City by the Sea! The past two decades have included six championships, ten division titles, more than 150 alumni playing professional baseball, and much more! Leading up to Opening Day 2020, the Gulls are counting down the Top 20 Moments in History on their web site. Attend Opening Day! Go to: NewportGulls.com

JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES

Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 – FOUR FAITHS WALKING TOUR

This is the first tour of the summer. Tour begins at Touro Synagogue at 10 am. It continues at United Baptist Church, Newport Congregational Church, and Channing Memorial Church. Tours conducted the third Monday of every month, through September. Information & Tickets: www.4faiths.org

JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT

This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JUNE 24 – 28, 2020 – THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB

The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be held at Newport Country Club (280 Harrison Avenue, Newport). There’s a variety of tickets and packages available. Contact: ussenioropen.com/2020

JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS

Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org

JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates & Venues TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org

AUGUST 7-9, 2020 –NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS

This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org

PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES



PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS

If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport.

