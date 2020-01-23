Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News #108: Rhode Island Hotel Week

Rhode Island’s first hotel week is a great opportunity to treat yourself to a stay in one of Rhode Island’s top hotels!
This is also a wonderful time to take advantage of amazing savings at one or more of Rhode Island’s new, historic and distinguished hotels across the state. Especially in Newport!!
This 14-day promotion from now through January 31, 2020, features flat rates of just $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night for hotels that typically charge upwards of $500 per night!
Tell your friends and guests to check out these deals at: hotelweekri.com
TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS ARE THE FACE OF NEWPORT: Check the schedules listed below and get familiar with the long list of exciting upcoming events during the year ahead. Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.
2020 is here and we’re ready to go!
REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT THESE CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS
▪ TODAY THRU JANUARY 25 ▪ NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK WRAPS UP THIS SATURDAY
▪ GUIDED TOURS CONTINUE WEEKDAYS AT THE BREAKERS & THE ELMS
▪ FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL
▪ MARCH 14, 2020 ▪ NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE ▪ A FREE EVENT
▪ JUNE 24-28, 2020 – U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB – TICKETS ON SALE NOW
▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE ▪ FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020
Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.
Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.
OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS
▪ The National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is closed for renovations, now through April 2020.
▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening in April 2020.
▪ Marble House is currently closed for a deep cleaning. It will re-open on February 14, 2020.
▪ The Chinese Tea House at Marble House is closed for the winter. Re-opening on March 1, 2020.
TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK: BE ENTHUSIASTIC!
Probably more important than any other quality of the Newport tour guide and greeter is their ENTHUSIASM. The word “enthusiasm” comes from the Greek word “entheos” which means the God within.
A bright voice tone, a smile, and a powerful greeting are the perfect combination to deliver a positive enthusiastic welcome to each visitor. Most natural enthusiasm is driven by our excitement and passion for the City-by-the-Sea and its long and interesting history. In the same way that tour guides and greeters are excited about our city’s many mansions, historic sites, and events, their enthusiasm inspires similar feelings among our millions of annual guests and visitors. You are often the first person our guests come in contact with.
Use your enthusiasm to excite and exceed our visitors’ expectations!
END NOTE
Each week in this column we share tips and strategies for planning, marketing, and providing quality guest services. If you have a suggestion, please send it along to kennethproudfoot@hotmail.com. We’ll share it with all our readers. And you. Thanks!
On Preservation
Everything that explains the world
has in fact explained a world that does not exist,
a world in which men are at the center of the human enterprise and
women are at the margin ‘helping’ them.
Such a world does not exist—never has.
-Gerda Lerner, Historian
JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ▪ ▪ BEGIN YOUR SEARCH!
TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF
2020 IS HERE! Now is the best time to research jobs, start making connections, and seeking employment for the upcoming Spring and Summer seasons.
Cruise ship season is coming and begins in May!
If you want a job with the land-based tour companies greeting cruise ship passengers, don’t wait! Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the upcoming seasons’ seasonal job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 work on harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.
Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.
- Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org
- Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org
- Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org
VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES
- Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)
- Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.
For continuous and updated job listings, please go to www.whatsupnewp.com.
WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!
BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE
The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org
SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: WINTER SCHEDULE
Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org
CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS
NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA
Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com
NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF
Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
OPEN NOW – NEW EXHIBIT – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM
A new exhibit — Past To Present: Power & Speed With Style — features old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS
Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM
This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.
TODAY THRU JANUARY 25, 2020 — NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK
Start the year off right by focusing on lifelong health and wellness solutions. Join this annual celebration of mind, body and spirit featuring a diverse array of events throughout Newport. Info: 401/849-8048; discovernewport.org/newport-wellness-week
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020 – 2020 WINTER LECTURE SERIES – 12 NOON — ROSECLIFF
Jim Donahue opens the Preservation Society of Newport County’s 2020 winter lecture series with “Restoring the Landscape: The Breakers Serpentine Path,” at 12 noon on January 30. $5 Members / $10 General Public. Details and registration at: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – EMERGING SCHOLARS COLLOQUIUM – ISAAC BELL HOUSE – 9 AM – 3 PM
The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering its second annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust. Join this event on February 8 at Isaac Bell House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a daylong speaker series featuring new research by young scholars. A box lunch is included with registration. Contact emarchi@newportmansions.org for more information.
The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering its second annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust. Join this event on February 8 at Isaac Bell House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a daylong speaker series featuring new research by young scholars. A box lunch is included with registration. Students: $5; Members: $30; General Public: $40. Contact emarchi@newportmansions.org for more information.
FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 – NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL – CITY WIDE
Winter extravaganza featuring numerous events for the entire family. Includes the annual Chili Cook-Off, the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, and the Princess Party. Schedule and Information: 401/847-7666; newportwinterfestival.com
FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020 – NEWPORT BURGER BENDER
This is an annual contest pitting the best restaurants of Newport County against each other to produce the best burger. The 2019 winner was La Forge Casino Restaurant. The Bellevue Avenue restaurant’s “Winterburger” was comprised of an 8 oz. ground brisket blend patty topped with signature slow-braised short rib, baby arugula, cheddar and smoked bacon-cranberry jam on a toasted brioche bun. Join the fun this year! Info: discovernewport.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 11:00 AM
One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM
This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM
Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM
One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM
This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM
Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM
One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM
This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM
Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org
MARCH▪APRIL▪MAY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS
SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF
The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com
MARCH 1-31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH
A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: (401) 847-8671
SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM
One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER
Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON
The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
APRIL 11- MAY 10, 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS
More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com
APRIL 13, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON
Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
APRIL 11, 2020 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM
Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16 – SATURDAY, APRIL 18 – THE NEWPORT SYMPOSIUM: MOVERS, SHAKERS, & MAKERS
Opening Reception and Lecture at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Daily Programs at the Newport Marriott and Preservation Society of Newport County sites. Gala Dinner on Saturday Night (by separate ticket). Info & registration at 401-847-1000; newportmansions.org
APRIL 20-26, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM
From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest. Recurring daily. 7:00 PM. FREE (Trolley Tour $15). Location: Newport Elks Lodge (141 Pelham Street, Newport).
Info: (401) 239-2045.
APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT
Info: newportcraftbeer.com
MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF
Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com
MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE
Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS
JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES
Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com
JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT
This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org
JUNE 24 – 28, 2020 – THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB
The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be held at Newport Country Club (280 Harrison Avenue, Newport). There’s a variety of tickets and packages available. Contact: ussenioropen.com/2020
JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS
Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org
JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL
Dates & Venues TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org
AUGUST 7-9, 2020 –NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS
This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org
PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES
PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS
If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport.
KENNETH PROUDFOOT, a Newport Tour Escort and Guide, is author of The Official 2018 Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Handbook (Shoreline Press (RI), 2017).
