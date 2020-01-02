Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News #105: Happy New Year from Newport!

2020 is here and we’re ready to go!

There are still legions of visitors in our City-by-the-Sea, so be ready to engage with them and recommend your favorite restaurants, mansions, sea views, and upcoming special activities.



Get up to speed with the calendar of events below and let all your guests know about the fun things they can do here this coming week.



AND MORE: Check the schedules below and begin to become familiar with the long list of exciting upcoming events during the year ahead. Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.



Let’s share the joy of the New Year and this holiday season with everyone we meet!!

REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT THESE CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS



▪ NOW OPEN – TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – THE NEW EXHIBIT AT ROSECLIFF

▪ JANUARY 18-25 –NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK + WELLNESS MARKETPLACE (JAN 19 AT NEWPORT MARRIOTT)

▪ NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 — A FREE EVENT

▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE – FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS

▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening in April 2020.

▪ Marble House is now closed for a deep cleaning. It will re-open on February 14, 2020.

▪ The Chinese Tea House at Marble House is closed for the winter. Re-opening on March 1, 2020.



THREE TOP TIPS FOR TOUR GUIDES IN 2020

For the professional Newport Tour Guide, here are three of the ten top tips for tour guides compiled by Johns Hopkins, the Executive Director of Baltimore Heritage. They are worth noting and considering again as we move into the next decade and prepare to greet millions of visitors and guests in 2020.



First, Hopkins says, “Face the crowd, not what you’re talking about. Tour guides often get so wrapped up in their subject they forget to face the people they are addressing. One secret to avoid this is to ‘deputize’ somebody in your group to interrupt if they can’t hear you.”



Hopkins’ second tip is to be personal. He says, “No matter how much we love buildings, it’s a fact that people connect with people. So, it’s good to have personal anecdotes ready, even if they’re just about past tours you’ve done.” The goal is to build a greater personal connection and create a tour that is memorable.



His third suggestion, among his ten tips, is a great reminder for all of us. He says, End on time (or try very hard to). If you’ve been on a tour yourself, you know the feeling when it drags beyond the scheduled time. Our guests expect the same. Hopkins says “Try like crazy to end on time. Nobody wants to feel like they are in tour jail.” Whether your tour is scheduled for 45 minutes or two hours, end on time. If possible, wind up your tour 3-5 minutes early. Thank your guests and let those who are done to move on without any pressure to stick around. Simultaneously, offer to answer any questions and ask if anyone needs directions to their next tour site or restaurant.

On Preservation



What I believe to be true

I must therefore preserve.

What seems to me so obvious,

even against me, I must support.

-Albert Camus

JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



2020 IS HERE! Now is the best time to research jobs, start making connections, and seeking employment for next year. Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the next year’s seasonal job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 work on harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.

Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org

This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org

This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org

VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!



BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE

The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org



SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: WINTER SCHEDULE

Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org



CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS



NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA

Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com



NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF

Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JANUARY 2020 TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



THURSDAY, JANUARY 2 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM

This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.



FRIDAY, JANUARY 3 – NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ILLUSTRATION GUIDED TOUR – 3:00 PM

A beautiful tour of the National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is offered year-round every Friday to guests at 3 pm. The National Museum of American Illustration (NMAI) is situated in Vernon Court, a Gilded Age mansion (1898). Vernon Court is on the National Register of Historic Places with interiors inspired by the palace at Versailles. The NMAI focuses on original illustration artworks created to be reproduced in books, periodicals, advertising and in other print media. Featured artists include Norman Rockwell, Maxfield Parrish, Howard Pyle, JC Leyendecker, Jessie Willcox Smith, NC Wyeth and 150 others. Free parking for museum visitors is available in the lot located on Victoria Avenue. Tour is included with admission. Info & Tickets: 401/851-8949; americanillustration.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020 – NEW EXHIBIT OPENING – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

A new exhibit — Past To Present — will feature old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org



SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING – 1 PM – 2 PM

Save The Bay offers a 1-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING – 1 PM – 2 PM

Save The Bay offers a 1-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org



SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH & ROSE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOUR – 10 AM – 12 NOON

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. We provide expert guides as well as binoculars to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Join us as we motor through historic Newport Harbor, tour Rose Island, and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island. Tickets: $37; $47. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

JANUARY 18-25, 2020 — NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK

Start the year off right by focusing on lifelong health and wellness solutions. Join this annual celebration of mind, body and spirit featuring a diverse array of events throughout Newport. The Newport Wellness Marketplace will be held at the Newport Marriott on January 19th from 10 am- 3 pm. Info: 401/849-8048; discovernewport.org



SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 –31, 2020 – RHODE ISLAND HOTEL WEEK

Rhode Island’s first hotel week is a great opportunity to treat oneself to a stay in one of RI’s top hotels! This is a great time to take advantage of amazing savings at one or more of Rhode Island’s new, historic and distinguished hotels across the state. This 14-day promotion from January 18-31, 2020, features flat rates of just $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night for hotels that typically charge upwards of $500 per night! Info: hotelweekri.com



SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2020 – NEWPORT WELLNESS MARKETPLACE – NEWPORT MARRIOTT – 10 AM – 3 PM

To kick-off a week of wellness, come to the Newport Wellness Marketplace at the Newport Marriott, from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Info: discovernewport.org



SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH & ROSE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOUR – 10 AM – 12 NOON

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. We provide expert guides as well as binoculars to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Join us as we motor through historic Newport Harbor, tour Rose Island, and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island. Tickets: $37; $47. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH & ROSE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOUR – 10 AM – 12 NOON

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. We provide expert guides as well as binoculars to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Join us as we motor through historic Newport Harbor, tour Rose Island, and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island. Tickets: $37; $47. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org



THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020 – 2020 WINTER LECTURE SERIES – 12 NOON — ROSECLIFF

Jim Donahue opens the Preservation Society of Newport County’s 2020 winter lecture series with “Restoring the Landscape: The Breakers Serpentine Path,” at 12 noon on January 30. $5 Members / $10 General Public. Details and registration at: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – EMERGING SCHOLARS COLLOQUIUM – ISAAC BELL HOUSE – 9 AM – 3 PM

The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering its second annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust. Join this event on February 8 at Isaac Bell House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a daylong speaker series featuring new research by young scholars. A box lunch is included with registration. Contact emarchi@newportmansions.org for more information.



FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 – NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL – CITY WIDE

Winter extravaganza featuring numerous events for the entire family. Includes the annual Chili Cook-Off, the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, and the Princess Party. Schedule and Information: 401/847-7666; newportwinterfestival.com



FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020 – NEWPORT BURGER BENDER

This is an annual contest pitting the best restaurants of Newport County against each other to produce the best burger. The 2019 winner was La Forge Casino Restaurant. The Bellevue Avenue restaurant’s “Winterburger” was comprised of an 8 oz. ground brisket blend patty topped with signature slow-braised short rib, baby arugula, cheddar and smoked bacon-cranberry jam on a toasted brioche bun. Join the fun this year! Info: discovernewport.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – EMERGING SCHOLARS COLLQUIUM – ISAAC BELL HOUSE – 9 AM – 3 PM

The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering its second annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium in conjunction with The Decorative Arts Trust. Join this event on February 8 at Isaac Bell House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a daylong speaker series featuring new research by young scholars. A box lunch is included with registration. Students: $5; Members: $30; General Public: $40. Contact emarchi@newportmansions.org for more information.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22 — ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE – 11:00 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23 — DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT – 11:00 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24 — ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS – 11:00 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 11:00 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF

The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com



MARCH 1-31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH

A celebration of “All Things Irish,” including the 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16. Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: (401) 847-8671

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM

One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER

Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON

The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

APRIL 13, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 11, 2020 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 – SATURDAY, APRIL 18 – THE NEWPORT SYMPOSIUM: MOVERS, SHAKERS, & MAKERS

Opening Reception and Lecture at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Daily Programs at the Newport Marriott and Preservation Society of Newport County sites. Gala Dinner on Saturday Night (by separate ticket). Info & registration at 401-847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 20-26, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest. Recurring daily. 7:00 PM. FREE (Trolley Tour $15). Location: Newport Elks Lodge (141 Pelham Street, Newport).

Info: (401) 239-2045.

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF

Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

___________________________________________________________________________________



SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW — TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES

Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com

JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT

This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS

Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org

JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org

AUGUST 7-9, 2020 –NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS

This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org

