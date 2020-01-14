Newport jewelry company Symbol Of Love launches Soulmate Jewelry Line

The Soulmate Collection features hand-designed pieces which depict two souls intertwined to reflect the bonding of soulmates in love.

With the help of a RISD student, Newport resident John Klanian who has over 35 years experience working in the jewelry industry in Rhode Island, created The Symbol of Love Jewelry Collection.

Each hand-designed piece in the Soulmate Collection contains a depiction of souls intertwined in love, according to the company.

The collection features earrings, necklace and a ring trio along with a beautiful double-adjustable bangle featuring two sizes of shining metal supporting the design. The heart-shaped pendant beautifully frames the Soulmate design which is available with a solid backing to the original Soulmate design to create a piece that is gender neutral.











According to the company, “Soulmate Collection Jewelry is the perfect Valentine’s day, anniversary, holiday, birthday or everyday gift for a significant other or life partner. Pick from the earrings, necklace or ring trio or bracelet which all feature the timeless soulmate design. Fashioned to be worn independently, or as a group, these four pieces allow for the expression of love in an elegant fashion”.

All Symbol Of Love Jewelry is designed and manufactured in the USA to withstand the test of time. The product line is now for sale online at: www.symboloflovejewelry.com.