Newport Folk Festival kicks off 2020 rolling lineup announcements, Big Thief to perform

Newport Folk Festival made their first 2020 lineup announcement this morning.

Big Thief has the honor of being the first artist to be named for the iconic and sold-out festival.

In tradition, Newport Folk Festival rolls out their lineup over several months via posts on their social media pages. In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements.

Last year, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice, it looks as if that tradition will continue in 2020.

The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2 at Fort Adams State Park.