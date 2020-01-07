Newport Folk Festival kicks off 2020 rolling lineup announcements, Big Thief to perform

By
Ryan Belmore
-

Newport Folk Festival made their first 2020 lineup announcement this morning.

Big Thief has the honor of being the first artist to be named for the iconic and sold-out festival.

In tradition, Newport Folk Festival rolls out their lineup over several months via posts on their social media pages. In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements.

Last year, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice, it looks as if that tradition will continue in 2020.

The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2 at Fort Adams State Park.

