Newport Folk Festival adds Black Pumas to 2020 lineup

Just two days after kicking off their 2020 lineup announcements, Newport Folk Festival returned to social media on Thursday to announce Black Pumas would be joining them at Fort Adams this summer.

Newport Folk Festival posted this morning, “ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT! Please welcome Black Pumas to this year’s Saturday lineup. Newport Festivals Foundation has made a donation on behalf of Black Pumas to Kids In A New Groove to help provide central Texas youth in foster care with free, weekly in-home music lessons, instruments, and mentorship. To learn more, please visit: http://www.newportfolk.org/black-pumas“

Black Pumas is a funk and soul duo based in Austin, Texas, consisting of singer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada.

Today’s announcement of Black Pumas joins Tuesday’s announcement of Big Thief, as the first lineup announcements for 2020.

In tradition, Newport Folk Festival rolls out their lineup over several months via posts on their social media pages. In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements.

Last year, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice.

The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2 at Fort Adams State Park.