Newport Car Museum offering Rhode Island residents $10 admission every Tuesday

The Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth is offering Rhode Island residents $10 admission every Tuesday from now through April.

Visitors just have to show proof of residency when they pay at the door to enjoy the $10 admission.

Visitors will enjoy a private collection of over 75 unique and valuable cars, starting with the oldest cars from 1954, including a bright yellow Buick Skylark Convertible and jet black Kaiser Darrin 162, and finishing with the newest models from 2019, including a sleek Corvette ZR-1 convertible and power-hungry Dodge Demon.

“With over 70,000 square feet of exhibit area, the Newport Car Museum is the largest car museum of its kind in New England,” Newport Car Museum states in a press release.” The immaculately kept cars are displayed in six galleries, using low-rise platforms and turntables, theatrical lighting, specially commissioned large-format artwork and award-winning videos to tell the story of Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars and American Muscle Cars. There are no ropes around the cars, and an impressive collection of Mid-Century modern furniture provides comfortable, fun places to sit and contemplate the cars as works of art. Instead of audio tours, docents – and many times the founders themselves – ignite lively exchanges of information and recollections, while eight driving simulators and a fascinating gift shop round out the Newport Car Museum experience, which can take anywhere from 90 minutes to several hours, depending on how long one decides to spend admiring any given car”.

The Newport Car Museum is housed in a converted three-acre building that was once used as a missile design and manufacturing facility for The Raytheon Company (a U.S. defense contractor, which today shares a street entrance to its campus with the Museum). Parking, ample for 350 cars, is free.

The Museum’s popular “Hoods Up” Weekends, which give visitors a chance to check out the engines of every car, are typically held the second weekend of every month.

For more information, go to www.newportcarmuseum.org. Regular admission is $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military and students; and $8 for children 5 to 15 (with an adult).