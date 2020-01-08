Music Box’s toy store closes on Thames Street

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Shops at Music Box has closed the toy store that they operated adjacent to their stores on Thames Street.

“We have chosen not to renew our lease on the property where the Music Box toy store was located,” Jay Lasky of Helly Hansen, Life Is Good, and Music Box, told What’s Up Newp on Wednesday.

The store, which also was once located in Long Wharf Mall, was popular for toys, candy, and more.

“As the retail world changes, and online challenges present themselves, financial decisions need to be made to stay profitable. With the extremely high cost of doing business in Newport , and Rhode Island, the tough decision was made to close that business entity”, Lasky said.

Both Life is Good and Helly Hansen continue to operate as normal, and are open for business 7 days a week, according to Lasky.

Future plans for 164 Thames Street are not public at this time.