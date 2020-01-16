Men’s Journal highlights ‘the best ways to explore the off-season in Newport’

Men’s Journal is out today with a full story on “the best ways to explore” Newport during the off-season.

” In many ways, tourists are the lifeblood of coastal towns the likes of Cape Cod, Nantucket, and the Hamptons.. When the mercury swells, tourists descend on hot spots, eager to belly-up to a bar brimming with sun-scorched, wind-blown locals. Come winter, most of these eateries and hotels are shuttered. But for a city like Newport, Rhode Island, the shoulder season offers travelers a way to explore the destination like a local, which is to say sans crowds.

They continue, “You won’t be able to make the most of Newport’s inimitable sailing scene, but you can spend the weekend ogling Gilded Age mansions; feasting at local haunts (fireside espresso martinis, anyone?); and cherry-picking activities by interest, whether that’s perusing the International Tennis Hall of Fame, trying your hand at a mixology class, or ice skating on a waterfront rink. Use our travel guide to make the most of your time in the City by the Sea”.

The story features or mentions nearly two dozen local establishments, read it here – The Best Ways to Explore the Off-Season in Newport, Rhode Island