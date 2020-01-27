Goran Ivanišević and Conchita Martínez to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

The new inductees will be honored in a special ceremony on court at the Australian Open night session on Tuesday, January 28.

Croatian tennis legend Goran Ivanišević and Spanish tennis great Conchita Martínez, each a Wimbledon champion and former world No. 2, among their many career accolades, have been elected to receive tennis’ ultimate honor in 2020 – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The new inductees will be celebrated tonight in a special ceremony in Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open, joined by many other Hall of Fame tennis legends who will gather to welcome them for the first time to the Hall of Fame.

Since retiring from competition, both Ivanišević and Martínez have remained highly engaged in tennis, with both currently coaching top players who have advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals this week. Ivanišević coaches current world No. 2 Novak Djokovic and Martínez coaches fellow Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.

Ivanišević will become Croatia’s first-ever Hall of Fame tennis player, while Martínez joins fellow legendary Spaniards including Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Manuel Santana, Manuel Orantes, and the late Andrés Gimeno and Manuel Alonso, among the tennis legends in the Hall of Fame.

In addition to their election by the Hall of Fame’s Official Voting Group, Ivanišević and Martínez also came in first and second place, respectively, in the Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote for the Class of 2020.

This week’s celebration in Melbourne is the first public announcement and celebration of the new inductees. They will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in a ceremony on the evening of Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now on tennisfame.com/enshrinement.