Developmental Disability News: RI Governor proposes privatizing state-run group homes in fiscal 2021

Governor Gina Raimondo plans to privatize the state-run group home system in the next budget, cutting 204 fulltime positions from the state payroll during the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The privatization is one of many cost-cutting moves Raimondo has proposed to address an overall $200 million structural deficit in a $10.2 billion spending plan, which she submitted to the General Assembly Jan. 16.

The budget emphasizes investments in continued economic growth, education, affordable housing and healthcare; hitting the same notes Raimondo covered in her State of the State address two days earlier.

Read the full story via Developmental Disability News, here –RI Governor Proposes Privatizing State-Run Group Homes In Fiscal 2021

