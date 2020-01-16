Developmental Disability News: RI DD Legislative Commission seeks to change payment methods For DD Service Providers

Editor’s Note & Intro: Beginning today, What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island will be sharing and linking to content provided by Developmental Disability News.

According to their website, “Developmental Disability News covers the long-term impact of a landmark 2014 Consent Decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the State of Rhode Island, as well as a related Interim Settlement Agreement between the DOJ and the City of Providence signed in 2013″.

“These agreements, taken together, aim to enforce the rights of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities under Title II of the Americans With Disabilities Act to seek competitive employment and access to other community-based activities. Federal oversight in the combined cases is expected to continue to 2024,” they continue.

Gina Macris, a career journalist with 43 years’ experience as a reporter for the Providence Journal, is the force behind Developmental Disability News. Macris retired from the Providence Journal in 2012. During her time at the newspaper, she wrote two series about her first-born son, Michael M. Smith. Both series won prizes from the New England Associated Press News Executives Association. Michael, now in his 30s, appears on the home page of their website, in front of the Rhode Island State House.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

We believe Gina and her website is sharing important and valuable information, we look forward to helping spread the world on these important topics.

RI DD Legislative Commission Seeks To Change Payment Methods For DD Service Providers | By Gina Macris | January 16, 2020

Rhode Island must find an alternative to the fee-for-service system used to reimburse private agencies that provide services to adults with developmental disabilities, a special legislative commission has concluded after more than a year’s study.

The 21-member panel chaired by State Sen. Louis DiPalma, D-Middletown, is finalizing more than a dozen recommendations, most of them aimed at changing key provisions of the payment system, known as Project Sustainability, which has been in place since 2011. Then, Rhode Island’s approach to serving adults with developmental disabilities relied heavily on sheltered workshops and day centers, an approach that figured in a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice two years later.

Read the full story by Macris now here – RI DD Legislative Commission Seeks To Change Payment Methods For DD Service Providers.