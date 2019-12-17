What’s Up This Week: 50+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening on and around Aquidneck Island this week and weekend.
Tuesday, December 17th
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am – Project Update: Bridge Ramp Realignment at Innovate Newport
- 11 am – Beer + Burger Tuesdays at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 3:15 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – SEG Newport Incubator Information Session at Innovate Newport
- 6:30 pm – The Irishman on the Big Screen at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – City of Newport Historic District Commission Meeting
- 6:30 pm – Hoka One One Demo Run // Holiday Party at Run Newport
- 7 pm – Trivia Night at The Narragansett Cafe
- 7:30 pm – 108th Annual Medieval Christmas Pageant at St. George’s School Chapel
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Gas Lamp Grille- Karaoke at 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Dark Waters at 3:15 pm, The Irishman at 6:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
Wednesday, December 18th
- Christmas In Newport
- 8:30 am – Talks with Terri – Coffee with Rep. Terri Cortvriend at Anna D’s Cafe
- 10 am – Free Yoga Classes hosted by Emily Moyer sponsored by TowerHill at Innovate Newport
- 10 am – JPL’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Celebration at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 3:15 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3:30 pm – Teen Technology: Bits Please at Newport Public Library
- 5 pm – Santa Nightly Rides in Newport
- 5 pm – Santa Claus Visit in Middletown
- 5 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Brix
- 5:30 pm – Newport Maritime Alliance Industry Nights! at Clarke Cooke House
- 6:30 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – The Importance of Recovery Work at A Market
- 6:30 pm – A Premier Fermentation Class: Champagne at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm – MHS Chorus & Ensemble Holiday Concert at Calvary Church
Entertainment & Live Music
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Dark Waters at 3:!5 pm, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
- Norey’s – Tumbling Bones at 8:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Swinglane at The Parlor Newport at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Wednesday’s Open Mic Feature “Chuck Ciany” at 7 pm
Thursday, December 19th
- Christmas In Newport
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 12 pm – Business During Hours at Innovate Newport
- 4:30 pm – The Good Liar at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Newport Shipyard Eagles’ Nest Holiday Party 2019
- 6 pm – 22 Bowen’s Wine & Whiskey Tasting Series
- 6 pm – Annual Ugly Sweater Party at Audrain Automobile Museum
- 6 pm – Celebration of Winter Solstice at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 6 pm – Mosaic Club of Newport Christmas party at La Forge Restaurant
- 6:30 pm – Teen Gingerbread Houses & Trees at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7:30 pm – Dark Waters at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity Night at 7:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – RhymeCulture 10 Year Anniversary Jam at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
- Norey’s – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado – The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – LIC at Pour Judgement at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm
Friday, December 20th
- Christmas In Newport
- 2 pm – The Irishman at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3:30 pm – Teens: Art with Nycole at Newport Public Library
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with Newport Historical Society
- 5 pm – Safari by the Fire Dinner at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort
- 6:30 pm – Les Miserables: The Staged Concert at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – The Irishman at 2 pm, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert at 6:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Squelch at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Brunt Of It, Neutral Nation, Diablogato & Micky Rickshaw at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Matt Browne at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Steve Cerilli at 9 pm
Saturday, December 21st
- Christmas In Newport
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am – December Mini Camp at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am – Filling in the Manger at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – SANTA @ lululemon Newport
- 1 pm – In Search of Beethoven at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Benefit Piano Recital by Nora Bartosik at Trinity Church
- 3 pm – Wintermission II Salon Style Exhibition at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5 pm – The Irishman at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6 pm – A Holiday Evening At The Elms With Lisa Kay at The Elms
- 7 pm – Christmas Party at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Ben O’Connor from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – In Search of Beethoven at 1 pm, The Irishman at 5 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Outcry at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – DJ Abby at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – The Devilfish at Pour Judgment at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Safari Room at OceanCliff – Mel from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Nate Jones at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Sunday, December 22nd
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am – Free Guided Bird Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 5 pm – Sip ‘n Shop Sundays at Newport Vineyards
- 11:30 am – Brunch with Santa at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm – Bolshoi Ballet The Nutcracker at Jane Pickens Theater
- 12 pm – Relax + Restore + Rejuvenate! Reiki Infused Yoga at Seaside Yoga
- 1 pm – Cars and Caroling: The Very Merry Dickens Carolers at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm – Live Music Series ft. Dave Alves at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm – Messiah Sing! at Emmanuel Church
- 3:30 pm – The Irishman at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Bolshoi Ballet The Nutcracker at 12 pm, The Irishman at 3:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards –Live Music Series ft. Dave Alves at 1 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Monday, December 23rd
- Christmas In Newport
- 12 pm – Holiday Traditions in Newport’s Historic Houses of Worship
- 4 pm – It;’s A Wonderful Life at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm – Customer Appreciation Holiday Party! at La Forge Restaurant
- 7:30 pm – Gremlins at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life at 4 pm, Gremlins at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm
