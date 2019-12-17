What’s Up This Week: 50+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

By
Ryan Belmore
-
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation returns to the big screen of Jane Pickens Theater this week.
We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening on and around Aquidneck Island this week and weekend.

Tuesday, December 17th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
  • Gas Lamp Grille- Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Dark Waters at 3:15 pm, The Irishman at 6:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 18th

Entertainment & Live Music

Thursday, December 19th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity Night at 7:30 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – The Good Liar at 4:30 pm, Dark Waters at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – RhymeCulture 10 Year Anniversary Jam at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
  • Norey’s – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado – The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Pour Judgement – LIC at Pour Judgement at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm
  • Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
  • Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm

Friday, December 20th

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – The Irishman at 2 pm, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert at 6:30 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Squelch at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Brunt Of It, Neutral Nation, Diablogato & Micky Rickshaw at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Matt Browne at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Steve Cerilli at 9 pm

Saturday, December 21st

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – The C-Note Missionaries at 10 pm
  • Common Fence Music – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at 8 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Ben O’Connor from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  In Search of Beethoven at 1 pm, The Irishman at 5 pm
  • La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Outcry at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – DJ Abby at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement  The Devilfish at Pour Judgment at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Safari Room at OceanCliff – Mel from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Nate Jones at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, December 22nd

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Bolshoi Ballet The Nutcracker at 12 pm, The Irishman at 3:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
  • Newport Vineyards –Live Music Series ft. Dave Alves at 1 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Monday, December 23rd

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
  • Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater –  It’s A Wonderful Life at 4 pm, Gremlins at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm

