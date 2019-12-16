The Wailers will perform at Newport Blues Cafe on February 14th

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

The legendary Wailers are bringing the love to Newport in February.

Newport Blues Cafe announced this week that The Wailers, with support from Dudemanbro, will perform on February 14th at 9 pm.

Led by renowned bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined by original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers give audiences around the globe the opportunity to experience their unique and innovative sound. From 1972 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman has carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together” – just as Bob requested.

Tickets are $35 per person and the show is 21+. Tickets are available here while they last.