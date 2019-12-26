Obituary for Michael J. Guadagni

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Michael J. Guadagni, 94, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 25, 2019, at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Leary) Guadagni.

Michael was born in Newport, RI to Serafino Guadagni and Loretta(Dorato) Guadagni. He enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and served for 3 years during WWII, where he earned a Purple Heart after his ship was sunk off the coast of Normandy. Upon returning home, he completed school and earned his Bachelors Degree from Bryant College. He soon began a distinguished career at NUSC. Over his 35-year career, he received several commendations for his skills in the finance department. Michael also worked brief at McLaughlin Research after his retirement from NUSC.

Michael was a dedicated family man, he enjoyed the regular Saturday morning breakfasts with his sons, looking out for his aunts, but most of all he cherished spending time with the grandchildren. In his free time he also enjoyed outings to Newport Grand or watching boxing on tv.

Michael is survived by three sons, James Guadagni (Diane) of East Greenwich, Mark Guadagni (Dorothy) of Tiverton, and John Guadagni (Kathy) of Portsmouth, his sister Carolyn Quarry of Middletown. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren: JP, Kayla, and Jennifer Bargnesi, Ian, Lindsey, Hannah, James, and Michael. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael J. Gaudagni and his siblings Edward and Serafino Guadagni, Elizabeth Glenn and Lena Sullivan.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Columba Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St #200, Providence, RI 02908