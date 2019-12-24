Obituary for Mary Alice (McGrade) Cassinelli

Mary Alice (McGrade) Cassinelli, 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 20, 2019, at Newport Hospital.

Mary was born on March 15, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Walter McGrade and the late Caroline (Morgan) McGrade. Mary was the wife of the late Daniel Guarino and the late George Cassinelli.

Mary worked as a publishing clerk for over 40 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed celebrating life’s moments with her family and friends. Mary loved entertaining all of her visitors, welcoming them with open arms and feeding them. She could always count on an enjoyable visit with her nephew-in-law, Scott Thomas, while sharing a glass or two of wine. Her laughter, abundant energy, attention to her appearance, and the way she loved to socialize will always be fondly remembered.

Mary is survived by her nephews William Tedesco & wife Cheryl, Richard Tedesco & wife Ana, both of Tiverton, RI, and Robert Dattner & wife Regina of New York. She also leaves her niece Dorothea Cruz and husband Angel of Florida, as well as many great nieces and nephews, and Mary’s stepchildren Georgette Cassinelli Claytor, Deborah Cassinelli, and Gary Cassinelli along with many grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Caroline (McGrade) Dattner, and Dorothea (McGrade) Tedesco.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A graveside service and her burial will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, New York.