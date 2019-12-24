Obituary for John E. Rodrigues

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. John Rodrigues, 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Silva) Rodrigues.



John was born in Newport to Vincent and Isabel (Viera) Rodrigues. As a young man he began his career as a landscaper with his brother. After gradutating from Rogers High School, he soon entered the US Army where he faithfully served for three years where he was stationed at a Nike Ajax Missile site. He graduated from CCRI with an Associates Degree and then from Roger Williams College with his Bachelors Degree. John was self employed his entire life, operating the Casino Service Station on Memorial Boulevard for many years, but the majority of his career was as the owner and operator of The Candle Loft in Brick Market Place. He was known more recently as the Craft Department manager at Ames Department Store.



John was a devoted member of Jesus Saviour Church, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Third Order of Carmelites, and was an active volunteer with the many programs through the church.



John is survived by his children Steve Rodrigues and his wife Pam of Wilmington, MA, Christina Rodrigues of Middletown, Diana McKenna of Middletown, and Christopher Rodrigues and his wife Kristy of West Warwick, RI; and his grandchildren Nicholas Rodrigues, Kaitlin, Julia, and Ryan McKenna, Jules and Benjamin Rodrigues, Joshua McKenna, Alex, Olivia and Cathryn Rodrigues. He also leaves a sister Ida Rudnik of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death his son Michael Rodrigues and his brothers Vincent, Joseph, and Manuel Rodrigues; and sisters Mary Olson and Mary Rodrigues.



John’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Newport Hospital and Hope Hospice for their compassionate care.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.



Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a Mass of Chrisitan Burial at 9:30 in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

