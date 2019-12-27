Obituary for Carol (Byron) Gaudet

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Carol Gaudet, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Newport Hospital with her family by her side.

Carol was born September 7, 1945, in Newport, RI to Albert Byron and Anastasia (Miller) Byron.

Carol was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved knitting, crocheting, and loved arts and crafts. She often made bracelets for various fundraising events for various people.

Carol is survived by her children; Lisa Haskins, Richard Gaudet, Michael Gaudet, Albert Gaudet, Christopher Gaudet. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cindy Haskins, Nicholas Gaudet, Brianna Mathews, Nikki Mathews, Kevin Mathews, Olivia and Chase Gaudet and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Walter Byron and his wife Jane, Stephen Byron and his wife Carol, Sandra Desantis and Lawrence Byron and his wife Vickie.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Matthews, and her siblings, Albert, Dave and Robert Byron.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church 12 Williams Street in Newport.

Burial will be at Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.