Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News #103: Christmas Fun This Week

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

What a season to be in Newport!

There are lots of activities – parties, open houses, and walking tours — all wrapped in the decorations and lights of a Newport Christmas. Let your guests know about all the fun things they can do here this week.



A fun Ugly Sweater Party is on tonight (December 19th) at the Audrain Automobile Museum (222 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) from 6-8 pm. Members: $10; Non-Members: $20. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org



The Elms & Marble House Duet, one in a series of Holiday Evenings at the Newport Mansions unfolds at both mansions this Saturday evening from 6 pm until 9 pm. A shuttle will take guests between the two properties. The evening features holiday music and light refreshments. Be sure to check out the custom Gingerbread House on display in each of the mansions.



- Advertisement -

AND MORE: Check the schedules below and online at ChristmasInNewport.org. Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.



Let’s all share the joy of this Christmas and holiday season with everyone we meet!!

___________________________________________________________________

REMIND YOUR GUESTS ABOUT THESE CURRENT & UPCOMING EVENTS



▪ SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 — A ROUGH POINT HOLIDAY – 10 AM – 4 PM

▪ CHINESE TEA HOUSE AT MARBLE HOUSE WILL BE OPEN THROUGH MONDAY DECEMBER 30TH.

▪ NOW OPEN – TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – A NEW EXHIBIT AT ROSECLIFF

▪ JANUARY 18-25 –NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK + WELLNESS MARKETPLACE (JAN 19 AT NEWPORT MARRIOTT)

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

———————————————————————————————–

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATE & REMINDERS

▪ A Rough Point Holiday event is on at Rough Point mansion this Saturday, December 21st, from 10 am – 4 pm.

▪ The Chinese Tea House at Marble House will close after December 30. Re-opens March 1, 2020.

▪ Marble House will be closed for a deep cleaning from January 2 – February 13, 2020.



TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK – YOUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

The most successful hospitality and tourism businesses are successful because they have a competitive advantage over their competition. Your competitive advantage is not the quality of your business’s product or service. As we all know, if you don’t have a high-quality mansion, historic site, or tour product, you’re not even in the game. Price doesn’t really matter either – there is always someone willing to undercut your offer.



What does matter is the value you offer. Value can be delivered in how you treat your customer – your guests, visitors, and customers. The relationship you and your colleagues establish with your customers is another important part of the value proposition. The overall value and quality of the guest experience is the ultimate harbinger of achieving a competitive advantage over other similar businesses.



If your level of hospitality inspires your guests and visitors, they will talk about you online, through Trip Advisor and other sites, and they will also talk about you with their friends. You will create a buzz and people will want to experience what their friends and online relationships have experienced. When you inspire your guests, they will keep coming back. They will also bring their friends. Create a competitive advantage over your competitors and you will help ensure continuing business for you and your organization for years to come.



NOTE: Each week in this column, we share some tips and strategies for planning, marketing, and providing quality services. If you have a suggestion, please send it along so we can share it with all our readers.



Why Historic Preservation is Important



Historic preservation is important because it conserves old buildings and their communities

in an effort to tie a place’s history to its population and culture. Additionally, historic

preservation can help a city become more competitive because historic, unique buildings

give areas more prominence when compared to the homogeneous skyscrapers that

dominate in many large cities.



-Amanda Briney

__________________________________________________________



JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



▪ An Events & Ticket Sales Coordinator is needed at the Audrain Automobile Museum (222 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). This person will be responsible for overseeing the ticket sales and systems for The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, plus additional duties as assigned. Full time. Info: 401/856-4420; info@audrainautomuseum.org



GET READY FOR 2020: Plan ahead. Now is the best time to research jobs, start making connections, and seeking employment for next year. Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the next year’s seasonal job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 work on harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.

Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org

This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org

This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org

VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

For continuous and updated job listings, please go to www.whatsupnewp.com.

———————————————————————————-

CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS

NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2019 – FORT ADAMS GUIDED TOURS – DAILY – HOURS VARY

This is a must-see Newport attraction. Fort Adams is the largest coastal fortress in the United States. From pre-revolutionary earthen cannon emplacements through the WWII command center, learn more about the history of the fortress once called “The Rock on Which the Storm Shall Beat”. Guided one-hour tours are offered weekdays at Noon & 2:00pm; Saturday & Sunday Hourly 10:00am-3:00pm. Located at Fort Adams State Park (entrance off Ocean Drive, Newport). Admission: $15 (adults); $8 (ages 6-17). Info: 401/841-0707; fortadams.org



NOW THROUGH CHRISTMAS – NEWPORT TOWER MUSEUM – WEEKENDS – 11 AM – 1 PM

The huge “Old Stone Mill” in Touro Park has fascinated people for hundreds of years. This is the oldest structure in Newport. Yet, the mysteries of who built it, why it was built, when it was built, and what it was used, have puzzled scientists, academicians, locals, and tourists for as long as can be remembered here. Now, the mystery has been solved. The answers to all the questions people have been asking about this monument on the green of Touro Park can be found at the Newport Tower Museum (152 Mill Street, Newport). Museum founder and prolific author, Jim Egan, greets guests and shares his unique journey researching and finally discovering who [and why] the Newport Tower, located in Touro Park, was built. A visit to the tower is followed by a tour of his museum. The museum displays and images demonstrate several ideas and principles that will astound and delight. The Newport Tower Museum is a must-see for all tour guides, greeters, and all those who love learning about our history. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Museum founder Egan has written numerous books about his research on the Newport Tower. His most comprehensive book, ELIZABETHAN AMERICA: The John Dee Tower of 1583 (2011), is a tome every history-loving Newport resident and tour guide should read and own. Open weekends 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, and by appointment. Info: 401/447-6757; newporttowermuseum.com



NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 29 – LOEB VISITORS CENTER & TOURO SYNAGOGUE TOURS

Rhode Island residents: In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Loeb Visitors Center (52 Spring Street, Newport), Rhode Island residents will be allowed free entry to the Loeb Visitors Center and Touro Synagogue during regular tour hours from Sunday, September 29 through Sunday, December 29. Now through November 1: Tours offered Sunday – Friday. Synagogue tours 10:00 am – 1:30 pm. The tour is a half-hour seated presentation in the Synagogue. Tours run every half hour and the last tour of the day begins at 1:30 pm. November 3 – December 29: Sunday Only. Synagogue tours 11:00 am – 1:30 pm. The Loeb Visitors Center opens a half-hour before the start of the first tour and closes a half-hour after the last tour has ended. Info: tours@tourosynagogue.org or call (401) 847-4794 x207



NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020 – GURNEY’S SKATING RINK – GURNEY’S NEWPORT RESORT & MARINA

Gurney’s Skating Rink (located at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina on Goat Island) opens for the season on Friday, November 22nd. The rink is open daily from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. The rink is open through February 29, 2020. Admission: $10. Skate rental: $7. Info: 401/849-2600; gurneysresorts.com



NOW THROUGH MARCH 1, 2020 — TIFFANY GLASS: PAINTING WITH COLOR AND LIGHT – ROSECLIFF

Organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York City, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light is comprised of five windows, nineteen lamps, and more than 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the rich expanse of color and light available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios. The objects on display are some of the most iconic and celebrated of Tiffany’s works. Accompanying these works of art is an educational model illustrating the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades as well as three examples of Tiffany lamp forgeries to explore issues of authenticity and connoisseurship. This exhibition also highlights some of the key figures at the Tiffany Studios who made essential contributions to the artistry of the windows and lamps: chemist Arthur J. Nash and leading designers Agnes Northrop, Frederick Wilson, and Clara Driscoll. The exhibit will be open during regular hours on the second floor of Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) through March 1, 2020. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



DECEMBER 2019 TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19 – NEWPORT RUN & CHUG – 6:30 PM

This is a running group that does a 5K run every week (3.1 miles). Run is led by firefighter Eddie Valen. Meet at the Fastnet Pub (1 Broadway, Newport) at 6:30 pm. Run is followed by a meet-up (and Chug) at the Fastnet Pub. Info: 401/845-9311.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – ROGUES & SCOUNDRELS WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

Every tour guide should experience one or more of the great walking tours organized by the Newport Historical Society. This tour about some of the city’s more colorful residents – pirates, criminals, and more — leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 – BELCOURT RESTORATION TOUR – BELCOURT OF NEWPORT

Visit amazing Belcourt! Carolyn Rafaelian, owner of Belcourt of Newport (657 Bellevue Avenue, Newport), is well along in the process of restoring this 1894 Gilded Age mansion to its original glory. Several one-hour Belcourt Restoration Tours will be offered this weekend. This home is truly something special. If you love behind-the-scenes tours, now is the time to check out the restoration-in-progress of this fabled mansion, before the permanent changes and upgrades are completed. Reservations are encouraged. Tours each day at: 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, and 4 pm. Check for additional hours and current availability. Tickets: Adults: $17.50; Children: $8.00. Info & Online Ticket Purchase: belcourt.com



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ILLUSTRATION GUIDED TOUR – 3:00 PM

A beautiful tour of the National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is offered year-round every Friday to guests at 3 pm. The National Museum of American Illustration (NMAI) is situated in Vernon Court, a Gilded Age mansion (1898). Vernon Court is on the National Register of Historic Places with interiors inspired by the palace at Versailles. The NMAI focuses on original illustration artworks created to be reproduced in books, periodicals, advertising and in other print media. Featured artists include Norman Rockwell, Maxfield Parrish, Howard Pyle, JC Leyendecker, Jessie Willcox Smith, NC Wyeth and 150 others. Free parking for museum visitors is available in the lot located on Victoria Avenue. Tour is included with admission. Info & Tickets: 401/851-8949; americanillustration.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 – HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR – 4:00 PM ▪ 4:15 PM ▪ 4:30 PM

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk. Learn how Newporters did, or didn’t, observe the holidays. Tickets $15; Children $5. 4:00 PM, 4;15 PM & 4:30 PM. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – A ROUGH POINT HOLIDAY – ROUGH POINT – 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Every season at Rough Point offers a certain kind of magic. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday, while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Doris’s holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s summer cottages. Admission is $10 for adults (50% off the regular season price!) and includes the first floor only. The museum will be open for roaming with guided tours offered throughout the day. Tickets ($10) for admission available at the door; no advance reservation necessary. Children 12 and under are free. Info: 401/847-8344; newportrestoration.org



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – DISCOVER COLONIAL NEWPORT WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

This is one of several wonderful walking tours offered throughout the year by the Newport Historical Society. This tour features stories of entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial period. Tickets $15; Children $5. 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 — HOODS UP WEEKEND – NEWPORT CAR MUSEUM – PORTSMOUTH — 1-3 PM

A special display where you can see the engines of every car at the Newport Car Museum (1947 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI). It’s an amazing car collection! Info & Tickets: 401/848-2277; newportcarmuseum.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR – 4:00 PM ▪ 4:15 PM ▪ 4:30 PM ▪ 4:45 PM

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk. Learn how Newporters did, or didn’t, observe the holidays. Tickets $15; Children $5. Tour leaves from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and Reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 – HOLIDAY EVENING – THE ELMS & MARBLE HOUSE DUET — 6:00 PM-9:00 PM

This is perhaps the best of the Holiday Evenings at the Newport Mansions during this Christmas season. The evening includes live music, light refreshments, eggnog, and cider at both of these Gilded Age mansions. The mansions come alive with beautiful music and inspiring Christmas decorations. Ticket prices vary. Reservations encouraged. 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Info & Tickets: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 – GOLDEN TO GILDED WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

This tour ties together the city’s many exciting periods of its history. On this tour you’ll get the inside skinny on the transformation of Newport and its people from its colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 – A ROUGH POINT HOLIDAY – ROUGH POINT – 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Every season at Rough Point offers a certain kind of magic. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday, while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Doris’s holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s summer cottages. Admission is $10 for adults (50% off the regular season price!) and includes the first floor only. The museum will be open for roaming with guided tours offered throughout the day. Tickets ($10) for admission available at the door; no advance reservation necessary. Children 12 and under are free. Info: 401/847-8344; newportrestoration.org



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING – 1 PM – 2 PM

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 – HOLIDAY EVENING AT THE NEWPORT MANSIONS – THE BREAKERS – 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

This is the last of the Christmas season’s Holiday Evenings at The Breakers (4 Ochre Point Avenue, Newport). The evening includes live music, light refreshments, eggnog, and cider. The mansion comes alive with beautiful music and inspiring Christmas decorations. Ticket prices vary. Reservations encouraged. 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Info & Tickets: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29 – GOLDEN TO GILDED WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

This tour ties together the city’s many exciting periods of its history. On this tour you’ll get the inside skinny on the transformation of Newport and its people from its colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING — 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30 – ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE WALKING TOUR – 10:30 AM

One of several excellent walking tours of Newport offered by the Newport Historical Society. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. This tour leaves at 10:30 am from the Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames Street (Newport). Info and reservations at: newporthistorytours.org



MONDAY, DECEMBER 30 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING — 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31 – NEWPORT SEAL WATCH TOUR – BOWEN’S FERRY LANDING — 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Save The Bay offers a 2-hour seal watch tour aboard one of Save the Bay’s educational vessels. Expert guides and binoculars are provided to get a closer view of these seasonal marine visitors. Come aboard to motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in views of seals resting on Citing Rock off Rose Island. Tickets: $17; $22. Boat leaves from Bowen’s Wharf Ferry Landing (30 Market Square, Newport). Info: 401/203-7325; savebay.org

WINTER/SPRING 2020 TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS



Check out the wide selection of upcoming fun events, as well as lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020 – NEW EXHIBIT OPENING – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

A new exhibit — Past To Present — will feature old and new super race cars. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org



JANUARY 18-25, 2020 — NEWPORT WELLNESS WEEK

Start the year off right by focusing on lifelong health and wellness solutions. Join this annual celebration of mind, body and spirit featuring a diverse array of events throughout Newport. The Newport Wellness Marketplace will be held at the Newport Marriott on January 19th from 10 am- 3 pm. Info: 401/849-8048; discovernewport.org



SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 –31, 2020 – RHODE ISLAND HOTEL WEEK

Rhode Island’s first hotel week is a great opportunity to treat oneself to a stay in one of RI’s top hotels! This is a great time to take advantage of amazing savings at one or more of Rhode Island’s new, historic and distinguished hotels across the state. This 14-day promotion from January 18-31, 2020, features flat rates of just $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night for hotels that typically charge upwards of $500 per night! Info: hotelweekri.com



SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2020 – NEWPORT WELLNESS MARKETPLACE – NEWPORT MARRIOTT – 10 AM – 3 PM

To kick-off a week of wellness, come to the Newport Wellness Marketplace at the Newport Marriott, from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Info: discovernewport.org



FEBRUARY 14-23, 2020 – NEWPORT WINTER FESTIVAL – CITY WIDE

Winter extravaganza featuring numerous events for the entire family. Includes the annual Chili Cook-Off, the Mac and Cheese Smackdown, and the Princess Party. Schedule and Information: 401/847-7666; newportwinterfestival.com



FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020 – NEWPORT BURGER BENDER

This is an annual contest pitting the best restaurants of Newport County against each other to produce the best burger. The 2019 winner was La Forge Casino Restaurant. The Bellevue Avenue restaurant’s “Winterburger” was comprised of an 8 oz. ground brisket blend patty topped with signature slow-braised short rib, baby arugula, cheddar and smoked bacon-cranberry jam on a toasted brioche bun. Info: discovernewport.org



SUNDAY, MARCH 1, 2020 – NEWPORT WEDDING SHOW – AT ROSECLIFF & OCEANCLIFF

The one stop for planning and organizing a memorable wedding event. Caterers, Jewelers, Wedding Venues, Photographers, Florists, Salons, and more will make it effortless. Info: 401/380-2313; NewportWeddingShow.com



SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 – NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – 11 AM

One of the biggest St. Patrick Day parades in the nation! It steps off from Newport City Hall (43 Broadway) at 11 am. Info: 401/413-9601; newportirish.com

MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 2020 – NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

APRIL 13, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

____________________________________________________________________________

WINTER SCHEDULE FOR NEWPORT’S BEST BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOURS!



BENEATH THE BREAKERS TOUR – WINTER SCHEDULE

The Breakers tour, “Beneath the Breakers,” is offered four times daily. Tours are scheduled at 10:30 am, 12 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Tour is one hour. Info: newportmansions.org



SERVANT LIFE TOUR AT THE ELMS: NEW WINTER SCHEDULE

Considered by many to be the best tour in Newport, the world-famous 1-hour guided “Servant Life Tour” at The Elms is better than ever. Tours are offered daily at 10:30 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. Info and updates: newportmansions.org

PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES



PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS

If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport.

KENNETH PROUDFOOT, a Newport Tour Escort and Guide, is a writer and author of The Official 2018 Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Handbook (Shoreline Press (RI), 2017).