Newport Open Houses: 6 listings to check out this weekend

On the market for a new home? Well this upcoming weekend is looking like a good time to explore homes that have recently hit the market.

Open Houses This Weekend: December 21-22

77 Ayrault Street | Newport | $1,195,000

6 beds, 3 full baths | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

18 Vaughan Avenue | Newport | $569,900

3 beds, 2 full/1 half baths | Open House Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

39 Bateman Avenue | Newport | $545,000

2 beds, 1 full bath | Open house on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

7 Aborn Street | Newport | $435,000

4 beds, 1 full bath | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

24 Russell Avenue | Newport | $429,000

3 beds, 1 full/1 half bath | Open house on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

8 Lowndes Street | Newport | $415,000

3 beds, 2 full baths | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am