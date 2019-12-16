Newport County Dinner Club celebrating 30 years of promoting “Shop Local, Dine Local”

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Hard to believe it, but the Newport County Dinner Club has been offering a fine local dining program for 30 years!

The Newport County Dinner Club (NCDC) is a membership club that celebrates the pleasures of local dining.

Established in 1989, David and Nancy Rosenberg started NCDC to encourage Newport County residents to support local dining establishments, particularly in what used to be referred to as the “off season.” As a small business, NCDC works hard throughout the year to unite local restaurants and residents with exciting dining experiences. Restaurants are given the opportunity to showcase their unique cuisines that vary in style and taste. Customers can explore worldly eats without ever leaving Newport County.

The club offers a variety of food including Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, and traditional New England fare. It also encourages our military personnel to enjoy Newport County by offering specials on the Navy Base for those who wish to purchase the Dinner Book. NCDC is a marketing tactic used by many Newport County restaurants in order to increase sales and create high exposure. The club encourages customer participation in the seasons when business is slower. The whole community benefits from NCDC through its organizational involvement, relationships with local restaurants, and loyalty from Rhode Island residents. Most importantly, NCDC encourages their customer base to “shop and dine local.”

The club has announced eight new participating restaurants coming up in their new season, including Surf Club, Newport Dinner Cruise, Bar and Board, Stoneacre Brassiere, Hummingbird, Diego’s Barrio Cantina, The Reef, and Sydney. Two other recent restaurants to join this past year were La Forge Casino and Macray’s Bar & Grill.

NCDC is a leader in its industry because the nature of its business and uniqueness to Newport County. Of all other clubs and membership programs, NCDC is the only one that connects Rhode Island residents with local businesses, servicing both ends at the same time. Members receive complimentary meals at over sixty different Newport County restaurants. The Dinner Club provides restaurants the opportunity to tailor the program to promote their business when they are less crowded and it’s more enjoyable for local customers. Restaurants benefit further because members are encouraged to order drinks, appetizers and desserts, which may be items customers would not normally try.

NCDC has been successful in motivating people to try new eateries, which in turn, generates repeat customers. High exposure advertisement is provided to restaurants in the form of newspaper, social media and direct mail.

NCDC is an active participant in the community throughout the entire year. It produces significant business during the seasons that lack the abundance of tourism. Aside from lending exposure to local eateries, NCDC benefits nonprofit organizations. Rhode Island’s youth profits by having the opportunity to sell NCDC books for fundraising. Many of these organizations are schools and sports clubs and have included Aquidneck School, Forest Avenue School, Pell School, YMCA, Silveira Kindergarten & Preschool, Middletown High School, Melville School, Portsmouth High School Athletic Boosters, Common Fence Point Association and the Navy Wives Committee. NCDC has assisted other nonprofits in various fundraising efforts throughout the years..

NCDC books can be purchased online at newportcountydinnerclub.com, over the phone at (401) 847-3789 or at various retail locations throughout Newport County after Thanksgiving, including Shaw’s Supermarket (Middletown), Walgreens (Middletown), Gateway Center (Newport), Conanicut Marine Store (Jamestown), Clement’s Marketplace (Portsmouth) and Allen’s Wine & Spirits (Portsmouth).