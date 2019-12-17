Liquidation auction for City Auto Body set for Saturday

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

The belongings of what was once “Newport’s oldest automotive body shop” is going up for auction this week.

J.W.G. Auctioneer will host a complete liquidation auction of City Auto Body, located at 256 Maple Avenue in Newport, on Saturday, December 21st at 10 am.

City Auto Body, which has been operating since 1947, permanently closed in November 2019.

According to the listing from J.W.G. Auctioneer, some of the items that will be auctioned off include;

Chief 14k Posi-Trac frame machine

Chief EZ Liner Ii 14k frame machine

Chief universal measuring system

Panel stands, door hanger, spray gun cleaning, 2007 mixing booth with fire suppression sys. Hundreds of lulling devises, porta powers, Lincoln welder, rotary air compressor, upright newer ingersoll rand compressor, Mirca dustless sanding system, waste oil burner, sheet metal break, parts draws with body clips, 9000 lbs forward asymmetrical lift, tons of items

See a full list of items that will be auctioned off here.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted Friday night during a preview. The live auction will be held at 10 am on Saturday.