Art Historian, Art Club Gallery Manager to judge 29th Annual Fakes & Forgeries Exhibition’ at Spring Bull Gallery

The following was submitted by Michael Rose, Gallery Manager of Providence Art Club.

Art historian and Providence Art Club Gallery Manager Michael Rose will be the Awards Judge for the 29th Annual Fakes & Forgeries Exhibition at Spring Bull Gallery in the heart of Newport. This show is a fun opportunity for artists to share their serious or humorous takes on famous works from the history of art. A time-honored Newport tradition, this will be the 29th consecutive year the show has been mounted by Spring Bull, a cooperative artist-run gallery located at 55 Bellevue Avenue. The Fakes & Forgeries show aims to celebrate artistic reproductions or creative interpretations of the old and the new masters. The exhibition, which is open to all and will be judged for prizes, will run January 18 through February 28 with a reception on the 18th from 5-7pm.

Michael Rose is an art historian, gallerist, and art appraiser, who since 2014 has served as the Gallery Manager at the historic Providence Art Club. Michael is passionate about art history and is looking forward to select the best works in the show. Works will be judged for a series of awards including Best in Show, Most Original, Most Whimsical, Most Authentic as well as Four Honorable Mentions. In addition to managing the popular galleries at the Providence Art Club, Michael is an independent art consultant. He earned his BA in art history from Providence College and his Certificate in Art Appraisal from New York University.

Artists are invited to submit works January 11, 12, 15, and 16, from 12:00 – 4:30 pm each day for a fee of $30 per entry with one entry allowed per artist.



For more information about this show, contact Michael Rose at 401-331-1114 ext.5, or via email at michael@providenceartclub.org.

Exhibit Dates: January 18, 2020 – February 28, 2020

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 18, 5-7pm

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 12-5pm (Closed: Mondays and Tuesdays)

About Spring Bull Gallery:



In 1990 six men and women decided to open a new cooperative art gallery at the corner of Spring and Bull Streets in the seaside resort city of Newport, Rhode Island. The Gallery/Studio went by the name “Spring Bull”. Since moving to its present location, 55 Bellevue Avenue in December 1994, the cooperative has grown to include 15 artists.



The philosophy of the gallery has been not only to provide fine art for the serious collector but to encourage a “user-friendly” approach for those individuals new to art collecting who may otherwise be intimidated by making art selections. Visitors are encouraged to visit as often as they wish, look as long as they like and to ask questions concerning an artist or a particular piece of work.