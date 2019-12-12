12th Annual Singing For Shelter raises more than $11,500 for local homeless shelters

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Singing For Shelter founders Anne and Mark Gorman recently presented the proceeds of the 12th annual Singing For Shelter concert to Kelly A. Lee, executive director of Lucy’s Hearth and Ken Robinson, director of The McKinney Shelter.

The sold-out December 5th concert, at which 30 local musicians performed, raised a record $11,600, for the two local homeless shelters.

VIDEO: 12th Annual Singing For Shelter

