This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!
WEATHER
- High Wind Watch in effect from January 9, 04:00 PM until January 10, 1:00 PM
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming calm after midnight.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:26 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 11.4% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Packed Powder
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 10” | 7-Day Snowfall: 16” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 86”
- Today’s Forecast: 10 degrees, Windy | High of 15 degrees | Low of 9 degrees
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 9 am: Good Morning Yoga at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm: Learning the Forest at Trapp Family Lodge
- 5:30 pm: Hot 26&2 at Hot Yoga Stowe
- 5:30 pm: Moonlight Cabin Snowshoe Tour
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- There are no listings to share.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No public meetings are scheduled.
LOCAL HEADLINES
WCYY: More People Moved to This New England State in ’23 Than Any Other
VT Digger: Some Vermont schools have been without potable tap water for years
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy in Health Care Times Two
A friend in her sixties called to ask if she should take the new RSV vaccine, which is being heavily promoted to people over sixty. That it is being so heavily promoted is driving me a little crazy.
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches and winds gusting to 35 mph (55 kph).
Bill Belichick loses in possible finale as Patriots coach. Jets snap 15-game skid vs New England
Breece Hall rushed for 174 yards and a late touchdown and the New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win Sunday in what could have been Bill Belichick’s final game as New England’s coach.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown power Celtics to 118-101 win over Pacers
Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, making a season-high eight 3-pointers, and Jaylen Brown added 31 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 118-101 on Saturday night, snapping the Pacers’ six-game winning streak.
Trent Frederic scores 2 goals, David Pastrnak gets 24th as Bruins beat Lightning 7-3
Trent Frederic scored two goals, David Pastrnak added his team-leading 24th and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 on Saturday night.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.