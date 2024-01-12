Here is the weekly road construction report for Rhode Island from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

January 14-20, 2024

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE. To read the latest Project Update and Frequently Asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

January 13-19, 2024

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North motorists are using a new traffic pattern after the Downtown exit and near Providence Place Mall with a newly relocated Exit 38, about one mile south of its former location. RIDOT has posted numerous signs to clearly guide motorists to their destinations.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Mon. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 at Exit 37 B,C,D interchange, various ramp closures for bridge demolition, Mon. – Thurs. nights, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Promenade St. West, from Park St. to Holden St., full road closure for construction, Mon. – Thurs. nights, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Smith St., from Francis St. to Holden St., alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon. – Fri. nights, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: Bypass lanes for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence are now open. This temporary traffic pattern will allow two lanes of travel westbound and two lanes of travel eastbound – all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.

Learn more

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 North at Rte. 37 Exits 3A/3B, left lane closure for bridge construction, Sun. – Wed. nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Cranston: I-295 South at Rte. 37 Exits 3A/3B, left lane closure for bridge construction, Sun. – Wed. nights, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North, from Scott Road Bridge to Exit 22, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 South, from Exit 22 to Scott Road Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, from Providence River Bridge to Washington Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.



Providence: I-195 North at Exit 1A to Point St., alternating lane closures for road construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295 North, from Rte. 44 overpass to Rte. 7 overpass, various lane closures for bridge construction, Wed. & Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 South, from Rte. 37 to Rte. 2 Bald Hill Rd., full road closure for steel placement, Tues. – Thurs. nights, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295, between Phenix Ave. and Scituate Ave. overpass, various lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

North Smithfield: For one night, starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, we will close lanes at the Route 146 intersection with Sayles Hill Road in North Smithfield. The closure will allow the Department to begin lifting steel beams as part of a new flyover bridge being built at the intersection. All lanes will reopen Monday morning, January 15. RIDOT will always maintain at least one lane of travel on each direction of Route 146. Sayles Hill Road at Route 146 will be closed with signed detours in place.

The closure schedule and recommended detours for Sayles Hill Road are as follows:

Sunday, January 14 at 5 p.m.: One lane closed on Route 146 South. Sayles Hill Road closed where it crosses Route 146. Drivers coming from Manville will use Route 99 to bypass the closure, reversing direction, if necessary, on Route 146 using the I-295 interchange. Drivers coming from Iron Mine Hill Road will take a left at the Sayles Hill Road/Iron Mine Hill Road intersection (before the closed area) to rejoin the highway further north of the intersection.

Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m.: One lane closed on Route 146 North.

Monday, January 14 at 7 a.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 North.

Monday, January 14 at 9 a.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 South and Sayles Hill Road reopens at Route 146.

Lincoln: I-295 at Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun. – Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road and Exit 18B off I-295 South closed for bridge work, Mon. – Wed. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for road construction, Sun. night, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for road construction, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, left exit closure to Sayles Hill Rd. for steel placement, Sun. – Thurs. nights, 5 p.m. – 9 a.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for road construction, Tues. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for road construction, Tues. – Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrows at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes are narrow

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: Route 37 East, from Exit 1C to Exit 2A, right lane closure for bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Cranston: I-295, in the vicinity of Rte. 37 (Exits 3A and 3B), alternating lane closures for bridge work (I-295 North), and left lane closed for bridge work (I-295 South), Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Rte. 37 at Glen Hills Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work., Mon, – Wed., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cranston: Rte. 37 at Power Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Wed., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 37 at New London Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Wed., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37, from I-295 to Post Rd. alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Wed., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 37 at Oaklawn Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. – Wed., a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Route 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Westminster Street off-ramp is temporarily closed

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from Rte. 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Wilbur Road Bridge to Exit 8A, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 10 at Pontiac Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for survey work, Tues. & Wed. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: The old Downtown Newport exit off Rte. 138 East is closed permanently. Please stay to the left after the old off-ramp, use one of the two lanes to turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Rd., then left again onto JT Connell Hwy. toward Farewell St. Follow the signs to Downtown Newport.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector Rd. to Van Zandt Ave., shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North, from Lorry Lane to Victory Hwy., road closed for pavement repair until further notice. Please note, both Rte. 7 North and South will be closed for construction during working hours, weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Please follow signed detour. During non-working hours, only the one-way detour for Rte. 7 North will be utilized.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

South County

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 North, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., moving operation for road construction, Thurs., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, between the on-and-off ramps at the Airport Connector, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to the Airport entrance, left lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport Entrance, partial lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Post Rd., from Maple St. to Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work., Mon. – Wed., 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.