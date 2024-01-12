Calling all vintage lovers! Little City Thrifty, New England’s largest curated indoor vintage and antique shopping event, is back this March. The event will be held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on March 2nd and 3rd.

This curated market features over 90 vintage booths from Rhode Island and eight other states. The vendors range in size from small furniture to home décor, to vinyl records, books, barware, art, collectibles, ephemera, jewelry, and accessories. Little City Thrifty also offers food from local favorites Diego’s East Side and JA Patty, a bar serving Rejects beer from Midtown, specialty cocktails, and mocktails.

“We’re thrilled that Little City Thrifty has been so well received, and we are excited to welcome a ton of new and different dealers to our fifth vintage market this March,” says co-founder of Little City Thrifty, BJ Mansuetti. “It means a lot to us that thrifty, vintage-loving New Englanders have really embraced our event since we started in 2022, and that support brings a massive and much needed lift to our small business community after a tough couple of years.”

This event is also fully compostable! Little City Thrifty works with Bootstrap Compost to divert event trash from the landfill.

General admission tickets are $8 in advance and may be available for $10 at the door. Early buying hour tickets are also available for $15. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Little City Thrifty, please visit here.

Image Credit: Little City Thrifty

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.