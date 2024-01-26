The URI Master Gardener program will host a presentation at the Tiverton Public Library on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The free event will introduce participants to the concept of small-scale composting and how it can benefit the community and the soil.

The presentation, led by URI Master Gardener William Baddeley, will cover household-scale composting, including the importance of composting in the community and in the soil, the materials that can be composted, and how to maintain the compostable organisms that make the compost work.

The program will also include a resource sheet for further information and sources of help.

The URI Master Gardener program was established in 1977 to provide the public with information about environmentally sound gardening practices. The program uses a train-the-trainer approach, with over 800 volunteers serving as community-based educators. The URI Cooperative Extension supports the delivery of educational programs, resources, and training opportunities to improve environmental quality and build healthy communities throughout Rhode Island.

The Tiverton Public Library is committed to providing its residents with access to information and resources that promote environmental stewardship. The free composting presentation is an excellent opportunity for participants to learn about the importance of composting and how it can benefit the community and the soil.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.