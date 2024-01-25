The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted the 11th edition of its introductory course, Wargaming 101, which provides wargaming leaders with a critical perspective on how and why they make decisions.

The course, designed for senior military leaders and wargaming creators, offers valuable insights into the wargaming process and how wargames can be used to analyze and develop strategies.

The 11th edition of Wargaming 101 was delivered by experts from the NWC Wargaming Department and attended by 36 participants from a wide range of backgrounds, including the DoD, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Space Command. The course provided a forum for participants to share their insights on the use of wargaming to address complex military problems and conflicts.

Shawn Burns, Ed. D., Wargaming 101 course director and NWC Wargaming Department professor, said, “Wargaming is mostly used here as an applied research method to gain insights on complex military problems confronting senior military leaders. It can also be an educational method to reinforce classroom lectures on operational-level factors and functions. Our Wargaming Introductory Course is intended to share with course students how NWC uses wargaming for analytic and educational purposes.”

The U.S. Naval War College has more information about the event here, U.S. Naval War College Hosts 11th Iteration of Its Wargaming 101 Introductory Course.

