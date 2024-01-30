The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in.

Their now viral giant espresso martini has become a sensation, drawing customers from near and far and garnering the attention of NBC 10 for an interview that aired last week on the news. The drink is the equivalent of six martini’s and is a value buy at $70. Designed to be shared by at least two people, it has become a must-try experience for those seeking something extraordinary. Bradley Head, managing partner at Wally’s, attributes the recent surge in popularity to social media’s incredible reach – with Instagram videos and TikTok views growing into the millions and enticing people to make the journey to Wally’s.

Even the man behind Wally’s brand has been slightly surprised at the newfound TikTok and Instagram fame. “Honestly, it’s been wild. We had someone in here the other day that said they drove an hour and a half specifically to come here and try one of the drinks,” Head told WhatsUpNewp. “It’s awesome to see something that we created amongst friends who work here being enjoyed and shared by so many people.”

While gourmet hot dogs and comfort food were the initial draw, the focus on cocktails, especially espresso martinis, has set Wally’s apart as the apex of the traditional after-dinner dessert drink. The menu boasts a staggering 12 variations of espresso martinis at all times, with a constant rotation of specials made from locally sourced ingredients. Custom House Coffee, a local coffee roaster, even created a unique espresso blend exclusively for Wally’s.

Connor McMullen, a manager and bartender at Wally’s, emphasized the popularity of the coffee-based cocktail; “Espresso martinis have always been a thing at bars, but it wasn’t until I started working here that I realized that they were THE thing. We make hundreds on any given weekend during a single dinner service.”



Along with the approachable menu that Wally’s offers and the delicious drinks, the restaurant’s clientele also sets it apart from many other establishments in town. “There’s honestly something for everyone. That’s what makes it work,” says Zachary Schavione, the beverage director at Wally’s and Cluck House. “We cater to so many different demographics. We have regulars who are local hospitality professionals, we see a lot of Salve students, plenty of familiar faces and neighborhood residents, and of course your Newport visitors and summer tourists. The sense of fun and approachability is the hallmark of our establishment, which is what people want when they go out in Newport. And we are happy to share that feeling with the community.”

The ongoing support from the community, coupled with an influx of new faces, motivates the team at Wally’s to continually perfect their craft. As the espresso martini trend continues to captivate patrons to migrate down to Thames Street, the team at Wally’s Wieners has also debuted a new “pop-up” concept that could grow deeper roots just down the road.

The Cluck House, the latest pop-up presented by Audrain Hospitality, has taken over the La Costa space on Lower Thames Street. This exciting new venture delivers an irresistible menu brimming with chicken delights, draft beer, delectable sides, desserts, and more.

The concept, born from the success of The Cluck Truck, has seamlessly transitioned from the bustling food truck scene to a “temporary” brick-and-mortar at 515 Thames. In just two short weeks, the chicken-centric space has already garnered rave reviews, a testament to the dedication and passion of their management and development team.

The Cluck House boasts an all-star team led by Kitchen Manager and Wally’s Wieners staple, Jimmy Oca. Oca has crafted a menu that places fried chicken on a pedestal and shines the spotlight on the poultry, elevating it to star status.

His process revolves around the prep and proper technique to ensure the crispy perfection and flavor of the fried chicken, and The Cluck House delivers on this promise. The menu showcases various tempting options, from mouthwatering sandwiches to succulent tenders and wings that redefine comfort food on Thames Street. He has also developed a portfolio of house-made sauces complimenting your preferred heat level and a wide range of flavor profiles, including the “Seahawk Sauce,” which pays tribute to Salve Regina guests.

“We have some great items, but my absolute favorite has to be the spicy parm clucker. It was born from a secret family recipe, and I had to bring the whole family here from Connecticut on opening night to ensure I had my grandmother’s blessing on it!” said Oca.

If you’re one for a food challenge, the restaurant also has a sauce on the menu that combines the hottest peppers worldwide and requires a signed waiver before ‘enjoying.’ The ‘Death’ sauce is not for the faint of heart, and if you think you can take the heat – head down and sit in this kitchen.

With options ranging from classic favorites to inventive creations, the menu at the Cluck House fills a culinary void that Thames had been yearning for. The comforting aroma of perfectly fried chicken wafts through the air, inviting patrons to savor a culinary experience that transcends the ordinary.