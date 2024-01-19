The Spruce Peak Arts Center has announced the first wave of shows for its upcoming February season.

The season opens on February 3 with a performance by Josiah and The Bonnevilles, a concert by the Sons of Mystro, and a screening of the film Vanish.

Josiah and The Bonnevilles promises to kick off the fun on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:00 pm with a soul-stirring performance. Tickets are $40-$125 at sprucepeakarts.org.

The Sons of Mystro is a violin-playing pair that blends classical mastery with reggae and hip-hop. They will take the stage on February 15 at 7 pm. Tickets are $35 to $55.

Wynton Marsalis will perform on February 16 at 7 pm with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. A living legend in the world of jazz, Marsalis is celebrated for his virtuosity and contributions to the genre. Witness a night of exceptional musicianship as he takes the audience on a journey through the rich tapestry of jazz history. Tickets are $65 to $150.

The film Vanish, which is a Jim Westphalen film, will be screened on February 24 at 7 pm. Westphalen has been photographing the landscapes and people of Vermont for over two decades. This film is a powerful exploration of Vermont’s natural beauty. Tickets are $25.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is located at 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, Vermont. ​ Tickets are $35-$150 and can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment at Spruce Peak Arts this February. Plus, the $40 tickets to select performances is available by filling out the enclosed form.

