The Secret Garden Tour will return in 2024 for a three-day walking tour through Newport’s Point section. The event, presented by the Benefactors of the Arts, will occur daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 28-30, 2024.

The Secret Garden Tour was first named one of the best walking cities in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine in Spring 2014, highlighting The Secret Garden Tour as one of the city’s highlights.

The 2024 tour dates are now on sale, and tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $30. More from What'sUpNewp Report: Roads in Rhode Island are worst in the nation, deteriorating the fastest Obituary: Anthony E. Cordeiro TikTok and Martini’s, Pop-Ups, & Lots of Fried Chicken: How the team at Wally’s Wieners has stayed busy this Winter

The Secret Garden Tour funds dozens of music, theater, and fine arts programs for local schoolchildren and has provided more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for cultural programs and the arts since 1984.

For more information about the 2024 Secret Garden Tour, please visit www.secretgardentours.org.

