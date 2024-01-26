The Rhode Island State House hosted a presentation on Thursday, January 25 of 10 accessory dwelling units (ADUs) designed by local design students as part of a national initiative to promote ADUs as a solution to housing a growing population of older adults.

The project was prompted by a prompt from the AARP Rhode Island to develop designs for ADUs that could accommodate multiple needs for older adults, including opportunities for social interaction, employment, and recreation. The resulting designs are intended to be used as a model for future ADU construction and as a way to raise awareness about the benefits of ADUs as a way to support aging in place.

Student teams at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) created the ADU designs on display. The design criteria included siting considerations, diverse family and household types, age-friendly design, affordability, and sustainability.

“You see here today some truly innovative ADU concepts,” said AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor. “The RISD Interior Architecture students have earned our admiration for both their creativity and their clear understanding of the housing needs of older adults.”

The presentation of the ADU designs was attended by a range of stakeholders, including elected officials, housing advocates, and design professionals. The event is part of a growing effort to promote ADUs as a more sustainable and affordable housing solution for older adults, and to support the development of communities that are more inclusive and age-positive.

