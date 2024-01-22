A North Providence lawmaker has proposed two new animal protection measures, one prohibiting the declawing of cats and other animals unless a licensed veterinarian certifies that the procedure is necessary for a medical reason.

“Animals have no voice and sadly, more often than not, they are defenseless against cruel humans who wish to do them harm. I am proud of my legislative accomplishments to help and protect animals in Rhode Island and the state has made great strides over the past few years to protect our pets and wildlife from the malicious abuse of these defenseless creatures. This legislative session is no different and I will continue to fight for the well-being of animals in our state,” said Representative O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence).

Under the proposed law, anyone convicted of animal cruelty would face a fine of up to $1,000.

O’Brien also introduced a separate bill that would add animal cruelty offenses to the list of domestic violence crimes.

The two measures are expected to be considered by the state House Judiciary Committee.

O’Brien has previously sponsored legislation that requires pet owners to pay the cost of shelter and food for their animals while in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

He also sponsored a law that allows family courts to issue protective orders to safeguard household pets from abuse.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.