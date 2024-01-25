blue solar panel board
The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources has partnered with other programs to launch a new solar access program for low-to-moderate income households.

The program, which is called ASAP, will provide solar leases and power purchase agreements to eligible homeowners, and is expected to benefit about 200 to 300 households.

The goal of the program is to make solar energy more accessible to all Rhode Islanders, regardless of their income. The program is funded by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, through the Renewable Energy Fund at Commerce RI.

“As we continue to adopt clean energy, we must ensure an equitable distribution of resources and benefits,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Low-to-moderate income communities have been historically under served in the solar marketplace and often experience the negative impacts of climate change firsthand. Providing environmental justice communities with affordable access to rooftop solar is essential to ensure all Rhode Islanders benefit from the renewable energy transition.”

The program is open to households located in environmental justice focus areas in the Woonsocket, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, Cranston, West Warwick, East Providence, Warren, Middletown, and Newport areas. Those who are interested in participating can sign up here.

