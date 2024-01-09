U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) has introduced legislation providing $100 million in federal funding to fund career and technical education programs to train workers for the growing clean energy industry.

Today, Rep. Seth Magaziner (RI-02) announced the introduction of his bipartisan bill, the Clean Energy Workforce Act, which will create a grant program to fund career and technical education (CTE) to connect Rhode Islanders to good-paying jobs in the growing clean energy economy. This legislation is supported by union leaders, environmental advocates, and career and technical education program coordinators across Rhode Island. This bipartisan legislation will help develop training pipelines for good-paying jobs in clean energy and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy by investing in CTE programs. CTE programs provide students with invaluable skills-based learning for success in the jobs of tomorrow, and can help ensure that people from all backgrounds can join the industry powering America with affordable clean energy produced here at home. “The clean energy sector is filled with good-paying jobs that do not require a traditional college degree but do require specialized training,” said Representative Magaziner. “By investing in training pipelines to develop a clean energy workforce, we can ensure that working people in Rhode Island and across the nation are equipped for the jobs of today and tomorrow.” “The Clean Energy Workforce Act proposes to expand and enhance critical educational programming that will prepare the workforce of tomorrow and help create more modern learning spaces that will benefit generations to come,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “I thank Congressman Magaziner for leading on this important effort which centers the needs of our students, promotes CTE and work-based learning, and will complement the work we’re doing in Rhode Island to empower students for success in college, career, and beyond.” “The Clean Energy Workforce Act provides investments to develop the renewable energy workforce needed, as we transition to a clean economy,” said Michael F. Sabitoni, General Secretary-Treasurer, Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) and President of the Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades Council. “The unions of the Building Trades look forward to continuing to partner with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to provide skills-based learning that creates pathways to family-supporting union careers.” “It is imperative that we continue to build a strong clean energy workforce while investing in sustainable infrastructure built with highly skilled union tradespeople. The Clean Energy Workforce Act not only accelerates our transition to a clean energy future but it focuses investments where it is most important, our students,” said Erica Hammond, Field Director of Climate Jobs Rhode Island. “SkillsUSA is America’s proud champion of the skilled trades,” said Joshua Klemp, Executive Director, SkillsUSA Rhode Island. “We applaud this initiative by Congressman Magaziner as it demonstrates a proactive approach towards addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector. Through collaboration with stakeholders, innovative teaching methodologies, and a focus on inclusivity, the program aims to create impactful and accessible educational pathways for students interested in pursuing careers in clean energy.” Upon passage, the Clean Energy Workforce Act will invest $100 million dollars in the creation of two new grant programs: The Clean Energy Curriculum Development Grants to support CTE programs in developing curricula for emerging careers in clean energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, climate change mitigation, or climate change adaptation.

The Renewable Energy Facilities Grants program to provide CTE programs with funds to upgrade existing facilities, develop new facilities, and acquire new educational equipment to improve energy efficiency or convert to renewable energy. This bill is co-sponsored by 23 Democrat and Republican Members of Congress and is endorsed by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), League of Conservation Voters, National Education Association (NEA), National Skills Coalition, National Wildlife Federation, Sierra Club, SkillsUSA, SkillsUSA Rhode Island, and U.S. House of Representative Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.