The Portsmouth Free Public Library’s Children’s Library will host a Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be filled with scavenger hunts, bookmarks and Valentine’s crafts for kids.

For more information, visit takeyourchildtothelibraryday.portsmouthlibrary.org or call John, children’s librarian at 401-683-9457.

