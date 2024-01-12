The SouthCoast Wind Fund has announced that it has distributed $500,000 in grants to 12 local organizations that are working to promote economic development, create jobs, and support the expansion of renewable energy, including offshore wind power.

The grants were made in the first round of awards from the SouthCoast Wind Fund, which was established in 2021 as a part of SouthCoast Wind’s commitment to supporting economic development opportunities in the SouthCoast region that are connected to the offshore wind industry.

A major focus of the fund is to reach out to and empower environmental justice communities, which have historically been disproportionately impacted by negative environmental consequences as a result of industrial, governmental, and commercial operations. The grants were made to organizations that offer programs that focus on outreach to environmental justice and historically marginalized communities, including PACE of New Bedford, Roots2Empower of Pawtucket, RI, and Browning the Green Space of Boston.

“The quality of the programming on offer by these organizations is exceptional, and we are honored to help them support many diverse and underserved communities. These grants will provide economic opportunities to area youth as well as established members of the workforce,” said Francis Slingsby, CEO of SouthCoast Wind.

The remaining funds from the first round of grants will be distributed to a range of projects that are aimed at improving the quality of life for residents in the SouthCoast region, including New Bedford, Fall River, and New Bedford.

Award Winners

PACE of New Bedford, MA, $100,000

Roots2Empower of Pawtucket, RI, $75,000

Browning the Green Space of Boston, MA, $75,000

Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School and Cuttyhunk STEAM Academy of New Bedford, MA, $73,000

Roger Williams University, of Bristol, RI, $30,000

Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, of Newport, RI, $30,000

Cape & Islands Self-Reliance, of Falmouth, MA, $25,000

Bristol Community College, of Fall River, MA, $25,000

New Bedford Ocean Cluster, of New Bedford, MA, $25,000

Entrepreneurship for All, of Fall River, MA, $25,000

Massachusetts Design Art Technology Institute, of New Bedford, MA, $12,000

Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.), of New Bedford, MA, $5,310

