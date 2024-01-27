It is with deep sorrow and cherished memories that we announce the passing of Gertrude “Trudy” Knight Duval, 80, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, dog mom, and friend, on January 24, 2024, at her home in Middletown, RI.

Born on October 21, 1943, to Gertrude (Hughs) Knight and Vincent Knight, Trudy’s vibrant spirit and loving heart touched all who knew her. Trudy is survived by her beloved husband of 58 wonderful years, John G. J. Duval, a marriage of deep affection and mutual respect.

Trudy’s legacy continues through her daughters, Frances Duval Mileski and Katherine Duval Scheuerman, her devoted sons-in-law, William Mileski and James Scheuerman, and her adored grandchildren, Julian, John Tyler, and Vivienne. Each of them carries a piece of her loving spirit. She was incredibly proud of her daughters, their accomplishments, and their families. Trudy was also a devoted sister-in-law to Diane Duval and Frances Haelsen.

Trudy’s passion for reading and her deep-seated love for history were hallmarks of her intellectual journey from early childhood through her academic pursuits at Salve Regina University and into her later years. This lifelong love of learning and exploration of literature underscored her remarkable intellect, a trait that was further reflected in her dedicated career as a stockbroker’s assistant at Dean Witter Reynolds in Providence, RI. Her unwavering dedication and strong work ethic in her professional life were mirrored by her voracious appetite for reading and knowledge.

Trudy’s love was vast, and she extended her compassion and kindness to the most vulnerable, particularly in rescuing dogs throughout her life. She had a special place in her heart for dogs in desperate need and elderly dogs requiring a loving home. Trudy’s heart held a special place for each of the dogs she and her husband cherished as companions throughout their lives. It is only fitting to honor and remember each of these beloved friends by name: Biffer, Coco, Cindy, Kojack, Nicholas, Jenny, Thor, Chrissy, Norman, Hunter, TR, Mia, Toby, Tessa, Abigail, Sydney, and Sammy. Their presence was a constant source of joy and companionship in Trudy’s life.

Additionally, Trudy devoted her time and resources as a board member and volunteer at the Edward King House in Newport, RI, and was an avid supporter of the Middletown Police Department, showcasing her engagement and investment in her community, making her an inspiration to many.

Trudy’s creativity was a source of joy and wonder. She had a unique ability to make every holiday and family birthday a magical, beautiful experience, filling her home with warmth and delight. Her love for the ocean and Newport, RI, was profound, and she found peace and inspiration in the serene beauty of the sea and Aquidneck Island.

As we bid farewell to Trudy, we celebrate her life, a life rich in love, creativity, and kindness. Her spirit and the lives she touched continue to guide and inspire us.

Rest in peace, dear Trudy. Your memory will forever be a beacon of light in our lives, illuminating our paths with love and kindness. You will be dearly missed and eternally cherished.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 28, from 3:00-6:00 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 29, at 9 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM, St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring Street & Memorial Blvd West, Newport. A graveside committal service will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Trudy’s name to the Edward King House Senior Center (https://www.edwardkinghouse.org/) and to Save a Lab Rescue of Rhode Island (https://www.savealabrescue.org/) would be appreciated.