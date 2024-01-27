Theodore “Ted” Fischer, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on January 24, 2024 surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of Mary-Ellen (Kelly) Fischer. Born in Spokane, WA, he was the son of the late William and Nola (Stone) Fischer.

Ted’s early life was not without difficulties, but he was blessed with intelligence, a strong work ethic, creativity, and skills which allowed him to persevere beyond and propel him to accomplish any goal he set his mind to. After enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17 he was sent across the country on a fateful journey that helped shape the rest of his life. Little did he know a quick stop for beer and hot dogs at the local Lum’s restaurant would introduce him to the family he always wanted. The spark between him and the attractive young waitress whose parents owned the restaurant was undeniable; he asked for a job application, she told her mom to hire this cute sailor, and the rest is history!

During Ted’s nine years of military service as a boiler technician, he served on the USS Edson and traveled between bases in RI, FL, PA, and VA. Ted and Mary-Ellen welcomed two children into their family that inspired Ted to transfer the skills he learned into a civilian career which allowed for more time at home. He spent 30 years as a boiler technician working at the Brayton Point power plant where he worked his way up to supervisor throughout his career. Ted was known as Teddy by his coworkers and served as a friend and mentor to all who were fortunate to be inspired by his dedication to the work. When the plant closed in 2017 he brought his extensive knowledge and skills to a similar position as a boiler technician at the VA hospital in Brockton, MA where he continued to work until his retirement in 2022.

At home, Ted was always busy tinkering or fixing whatever he could get his hands on, be it the conversion of a school bus to a camper, his son or daughter’s car repair, assisting friends and neighbors with their own projects, or detailing his beloved Honda Goldwing motorcycle. It brought him great happiness to attend the Laconia, NH biker rally every June and especially his attendance in June 2023 to celebrate the rally’s 100th anniversary! He was active in the Quahaug chapter camping club and spent hours enjoying the company of fellow campers. Ted was known to all as the jack of all trades- all you had to do was ask and he’d be there to help! It wasn’t uncommon to see him up early cooking breakfast for everyone, then out late at the fire pit entertaining others with jokes and funny stories.

Ted had many passions and it would be hard to find any task he was unable to accomplish, his determination and skills were unmatched. Whether he was serving as the Outlaw’s team leader in the family’s holiday Trivial Pursuit game or on the volleyball court during the annual summer B.F.K., or even a friendly arm wrestling challenge, we could all see and appreciate his fiery and competitive nature. He was also a model of generosity. If you needed something, whether he had it or not, he’d do whatever he could to make it happen.

Ted was a gentle giant, larger than life in so many ways. He was constantly surrounded by music and never failed to bring joy and laughter to any setting. Some of the things we’ll always remember as inherently Ted- his strong opinions, the songs he sang while doing everyday tasks, his giant love for his tiny chihuahua Candy, the most elaborate Halloween decorations spread throughout the yard, his comforting voice reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” on Christmas Eve, and especially the way he protected us all without having to ask or saying a word.

To know Ted was to love him, his charisma was undeniable and personality magnetic! Throughout his battle with the disease which ultimately took him from this earth far too soon, he maintained his strong sense of faith and family. His priority was to love and serve others. Those who were fortunate to meet him couldn’t help but love him. His mantra became, “if you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space!” His spirit lives on within friends and loved ones; may we all be inspired to give generously, love deeply, live fully, and see the world through Ted’s vibrant inspiration!

Ted is survived by his wife Mary-Ellen, his children; Dr. Jennifer Cantu and her husband Joseph, of Yulee, FL, Jonathan Fischer and his wife Megan, of Portsmouth, his siblings; Chuck Miller, of CA, Teri Rex, of WA, and Lorna Coker, of CA, his grandchildren; Soren Cantu, Gibson Cantu, and Lillian Fischer, and his father and mother in-law, Dale and Paula Bradley, of Portsmouth.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will continue Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 E Main Rd, Portsmouth. The service will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/fischer Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to My Brother’s Keeper https://www.mybrotherskeeper.org/donor-perfect-donate/