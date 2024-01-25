Sylvia R. Backus

Your Family Is The Best Friends You Will Ever Have.

Sylvia Rosemarie Backus, 87, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2024.

She was born June 23, 1936, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Her most significant influence was her grandmother, Leila Williams, whom she was raised by from infancy to school age; later, she moved into her parents’ home and only stayed with her grandmother over the summer. She graduated from high school and was later married to Melvin Backus, becoming the household’s homemaker. God has placed the importance of family in Sylvias heart. She dedicated her life to one goal: to keep her family together.

As she got older, she suffered from health issues and could not travel, go on her long walks, or fish as she once did. Later, her youngest daughter, Sylvia, became her primary caregiver with help from her oldest daughter, Debbie, who lived In Massachusetts. Her great joy was to have her children visit her as often as possible, and her greatest joy was to have all her children at her home at the same time. Family time was the most critical aspect of life for her, her children’s well-being being her greatest joy.

Her hobbies and interests included sewing; when her daughters were young, she made her daughter school-age dresses and pants for her boys. Her love of pottery is displayed through her home decor. She created a Rooster pitcher, casserole bowls, Native American statues, and (the family favorite) the infamous elephant cookie jar, which always had kept the homemade chocolate chip, peanut butter, and M&M cookies inside that everyone loved. Cooking was another favorite thing for her to do, especially during the holidays, where family and friends would get together, Sylvia’s cooking being the highlight of the evening.

One of her greatest pleasures in the past was taking long walks in the town of Newport, RI, and one other greatest joys was fishing, which was a time she spent relaxing and taking in the pleasures of nature. However, when she became homebound, she kept busy creating keepsake Items for the family, like Christmas ornaments. She loved doing puzzles, always wanting ones that had 1000 pieces or more. Once she completed a puzzle, she would display it as a wall hanging in her home and give others puzzle wall hanging as a gift to family members. Her joy of creating, using her hands, was a gift from God, and she took joy in sharing what she could with many of her children.

Sylvia is survived by

Her Children:

Deborah Backus, of Mattapan, MA,

Michael Backus, of Troy, NY,

Paul Backus, of Arlington, VA,

Paula Chiles, and (Son in law Tony Chiles) of Chantilly, VA,

Sylvia Backus, of Middletown, RI,

Her Grandchildren:

Tiffany Backus, Jason Backus,

Kayla Chiles, Anthony Chiles, Matthew Chiles,

Lauren Backus, Stephanie Backus,

Her Great-grandson:

Kingston Backus-Gilchrist.

Besides her parents,

Sylvia is preceded in death by her sister, Philliscoe Spears.