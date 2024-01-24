Dr. Robert Arrick, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on January 17, 2024. Born on October 14, 1941, in Fall River, Mass, he was the son of the late Edward and Adele Arrick. He is survived by his husband Michael Sederback.

He was previously married to Carol Spellman Arrick with whom he raised three children in Somerset, Mass.

Bob attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.After obtaining his degree of DMD he served as a dental officer in the US Air Force. Upon completing his military career Bob went on to open his own practice, The Professional Dental Center in Fall River, where he continued until his retirement.

He also served as president of the Fall River Dental Society, was owner/partner of other dental offices in Chula Vista, California, and was a member of the Massachusetts Dental Society.

In the mid 1970’s Bob made Newport his residence where he developed a passion for home renovation and antique collecting. Many times through the years he would buy a house, restore it, fill it with antique furniture and then sell it, only to start all over again when another interesting property came along. He truly loved a project! He was the owner/partner of Patina Antiques in Newport and Key West, Florida.

In 1999 he met his soulmate Michael and they were married in 2013.

He had an incredible zest for life and also enjoyed reading, gardening, sailing and a good game of scrabble. Above all he loved his family and friends.

He is also survived by his daughter Robin Gershman (husband, Eric), of Burlington Vt., son David Arrick of N.Y.C., son Andrew Arrick (husband, Michael Hofemann) of Craryville NY, sister Susan Smith of Narragansett RI, his grandchildren Zachary, Emily, Jules and Nathaniel. As well as many other adoring relatives and life long friends.

A memorial gathering for Bob will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to:

Potter League for Animals https://potterleague.org/ or HopeHealth Hospice https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/